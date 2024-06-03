B.C. seeks anti-racism advocates for provincial committee

CANADA, June 3 - People from diverse backgrounds with an interest in dismantling systemic racism and advancing racial equity are encouraged to apply to be members of the Provincial Committee on Anti-Racism.

The Province is accepting expressions of interest from throughout the province to fill 11 positions on the new committee, which will advise government about the implementation of the newly passed Anti-Racism Act and on developing a whole-of-government Anti-Racism Action Plan. The committee will also be responsible, in collaboration with racialized communities, to develop a framework for public bodies to do anti-racism assessments and establish anti-racism training standards they will follow.

Requirements for consideration include being a B.C. resident, having lived experience as a racialized person and experience with anti-racism work.

While the committee will focus on non-Indigenous-specific racism, given the unique colonial history of B.C., government will also consult and collaborate with Indigenous Peoples in relation to dismantling Indigenous-specific racism.

Expressions of interest will be accepted until June 15, 2024.

The Anti-Racism Act is an important part of the Province’s commitment to dismantle systemic racism and build a better, more inclusive province for everyone.

Learn More:

For more information about the committee and to apply, visit: https://www.bcpublicsectorboardapplications.gov.bc.ca/s/noticeofpositionDetail?nop=J-0379

For more about the Anti-Racism Act, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/30655

For more about Anti-Racism Awareness Week, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/30962