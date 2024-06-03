Ever.Ag Showcases Comprehensive Solutions for the Pork Industry at World Pork Expo

LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever.Ag, a leader in agricultural technology solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming World Pork Expo, showcasing its unified suite of livestock and animal protein solutions. This event marks a significant moment as Ever.Ag demonstrates its extensive capabilities for transforming the pork industry through advanced technology and innovative solutions.



New to Ever.Ag's pork solution suite is its AI-based data science offering, designed to optimize decision-making and improve profitability across the animal protein sector. This technology, alongside cutting-edge feed optimization strategies, product availability forecasting, industry-leading risk management, and predictive animal welfare analytics, ensures livestock health and productivity are maximized, mitigating risks and enhancing operational efficiencies.

Ever.Ag's offerings serve to:

Manage market volatility

Protect operations profitability

Mitigate income and feed risks

Optimize decision making processes with cutting edge technologies

Track and execute feed, nutrition and health management

Streamline procurement processes and workflows

"Our presence at the World Pork Expo underscores our commitment to the pork industry, offering an integrated suite of solutions that address the core challenges of production," said Scott Sexton, CEO of Ever.Ag. "With decades of experience and industry-leading innovations, our technology, risk management, and market intelligence provide our customers with the tools and insights they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, and strategically."

Join Ever.Ag at the World Pork Expo to learn how these technologies are being implemented to drive success in real-world scenarios. Our teams will be available to discuss how we can tailor our solutions to meet your specific needs and help you achieve unprecedented growth and sustainability in your operations.





About Ever.Ag

Ever.Ag is Everything Agriculture, providing software and services that empower your entire supply chain, from farm to table - and everything in between. The breadth and depth of Ever.Ag's solutions empower dairy, crops, animal protein, and agribusiness customers to feed a growing world. Bringing decades of experience and industry-leading innovation to the table, Ever.Ag's advanced technology, risk management, and market intelligence solutions provide customers with the insight they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, nimbly, and strategically across the supply chain.

