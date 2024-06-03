UNC Department of Medicine Grants & Funding: May 1 – May 31, 2024
The following Department of Medicine faculty members received the following grants or funding.
Division of Rheumatology, Allergy & Immunology
- Leigh Callahan, PhD, and Amanda Nelson, MD, received funding for a T32 grant, “The Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Epidemiology and Outcomes Training Program at the University of North Carolina.”
Division of Hematology
- Brandi Reeves, MD, received the MPN Research Foundation Challenge Grant for her study on chronic kidney disease.
- Mofiyin Obadina, MD, was chosen as an outstanding fellow by the American Society of Hematologists, and received funding for her research project on hypoxia in pregnant women with sickle cell disease as a result.
- Jeff Jensen, MD, PhD, hem/onc fellow, won an ASCO Young Investigator Award to fund his proposal on NUT carcinoma.
- Joshua Rivenbark, MD, PhD, received a $75K grant for his nationwide study on Sickle Cell Disease care access through an Agios Hemolytic Anemia Grant.
- Benjamin Vincent, MD, was selected as a Yang Family Biomedical Scholar in the eighth installment of this annual School of Medicine award.
Division of Infectious Diseases
- David J. Weber, MD, MPH, and Joseph Stromberg, MD, received Super Stewards Awards.