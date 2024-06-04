CarltonOne announces investment by Goldman Sachs Asset Management to redefine engagement and global rewards
Toronto’s CarltonOne prepares to propel its Engagement and Ecommerce business to the next stage of growth across 185 countries.
This is the start of an exciting next chapter at CarltonOne. Goldman Sachs Asset Management sees the incredible potential of both our people and our platform.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarltonOne Engagement, recognized as one of the top 50 most inspiring workplaces in North America, today announces it has received an investment from Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
— Rob Purdy, Founder & CEO
This investment sets the stage to significantly accelerate CarltonOne as a cornerstone platform provider to the global engagement, loyalty, channel incentive and rewards marketplace.
For over 15 years, CarltonOne has been trusted by some of the world’s largest organizations and brands to create employee recognition, sales & channel incentive, customer loyalty and rewards programs. Operating in over 185 countries, CarltonOne programs inspire 14 million customers globally.
“This is the start of an exciting next chapter at CarltonOne,” says Rob Purdy, Founder and CEO. “I’d like to firstly thank every CarltonOne employee who has helped build our company to where it is today. Goldman Sachs Asset Management sees the incredible potential of both our people and our platform. They will help us double down on growth with their significant global network and resources.”
“As a leading player in the global rewards and recognition industry with a global footprint and strong reputation built over the past fifteen years, CarltonOne is well-positioned to capture the secular growth in engagement and incentive,” says Harsh Nanda, Managing Director and Head of Technology Private Equity within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “We are thrilled to be partnering with an incredible team and work together to help propel the industry forward”.
Along with the launch of the new CarltonOne Engagement and Ecommerce platform, the company is poised to accelerate expansion into new markets, making it even easier for partners to create and scale engagement and ecommerce programs globally.
“The growth pathway for CarltonOne is clear: enhance our products, multiply our sales and marketing efforts and deepen our existing partner relationships.” says Rob Purdy.
Baird and Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisors to CarltonOne Engagement and Paul Hasting LLP served as legal counsel. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
About CarltonOne
CarltonOne offers the world’s most powerful engagement + ecommerce platform for creating B2B employee recognition, customer loyalty, rewards, and sales/channel incentive programs. Recognized as one of the top 50 most inspiring workplaces in North America, CarltonOne helps our partners and clients operate programs with over 10 million rewards in over 185 countries. Member transactions on our platform fuel our Evergrow sustainability mission to fight climate change with a unique eco-action business model that funds the planting of millions of trees every year. For more information, visit carltonone.com
About Goldman Sachs
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.
