Tim DeByl Elected as New CEO & Commissioner of Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA)

Tim becomes the fourth commissioner in UFA history

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim DeByl has been elected as the new chief executive officer (CEO) and commissioner of the Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA). Previously the league’s chief operating officer (COO), Tim becomes the fourth commissioner in UFA history, joining Josh Moore (2012-2013), Steve Gordon (2013-2018) and incumbent Steve Hall (2018-2024). He will also continue as the co-owner and head coach of the UFA’s Madison Radicals. This new transition will take effect immediately.

“Tim has played and coached in our league,” said UFA managing member and chairman Rob Lloyd. “He has owned one of our most successful teams in Madison, and he’s helped grow the UFA into the most advanced professional ultimate frisbee league in the world. Succeeding Steve Hall and his accomplishments over the past six years will not be easy, but there is no one more deserving and qualified than Tim.”

Tim’s extensive knowledge of the league’s business initiatives and growth plan has positioned him to make significant impacts in marketing, content distribution, game scheduling and rules. He’s also overseen development of the league’s mobile app, statistics data center, and video game. Looking ahead, Tim envisions expanding awareness of the sport through media partnerships at the local and national level, while also embracing the community that has propelled ultimate frisbee for more than five decades.

“It’s been incredible to watch the league's growth since 2012,” said Tim. “We couldn’t be where we are today without our players, team owners, partners and, of course, the fans. So much of our growth recently can also be attributed to Steve. He’s set a foundation for global reach and built the UFA into a truly professional experience for everyone involved. I’m excited to lead the next growth phase of the league.”

Under Steve’s leadership, the UFA has grown its social media reach to more than 1.5 million followers, established the Inclusion Initiative (UFAii), navigated the COVID-19 pandemic while supporting the formation of the Athletic Care Network (ACN), and initiated strategic league partnerships with Legends, LSports and UltiX Technology. He also worked closely with Sport Dimension Inc. to successfully license the “Ultimate” and “Frisbee” trademarks that led to the rebranding of the league as the Ultimate Frisbee Association.

Steve will remain with UFA’s parent company and shift his focus to expanding investments in the league, building the global ecosystem, advancing UFA youth programming and innovating the development, manufacturing and distribution of the new Professional Ultimate Frisbee through UltiF Innovations.

For more information on the UFA, visit watchufa.com.