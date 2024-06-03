Smart Government Market 2024 : Global Industry Size, Analysis, Trends, and Regional Forecast by  2032

Smart Government Market

The global Smart Government Market size is expected to reach USD 153.37 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 18.5%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart government market size was USD 28.24 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register revenue CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. Increasing investment in smart government technologies and the adoption of Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC), are the key factors driving market revenue growth.

The Smart Government market encompasses the integration of digital technologies into government operations to enhance public services, increase efficiency, and promote transparency. These technologies include big data analytics, IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain, all aimed at transforming traditional government functions. The growing need for efficient public administration, citizen-centric services, and enhanced transparency are driving the market for smart government solutions.

The latest study on the Smart Government Market industry includes a detailed analysis of the future trends and demands for the forecast period, 2024 – 2032.Smart Government Market Relevant data on the sudden shift in consumer preferences, spending power and consumption volume worldwide further makes this study more precise. Special emphasis on recent developments including collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions and technology upgrades occupies an important section in the study. The SWOT analysis performed during the study identifies the strengths, weaknesses, threats and opportunities in store for key vendors operating

Some of the key participants in this Smart Government Market industry include:

ABB, Avaya LLC., Capgemini, Entrust Corporation, Imex Systems Inc., Nokia, Oracle, OpenGov, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Inc

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Government Market .The report offers valuable insights into the market size, market share, sales channel and distribution network, segmentation of the market, demands, and trends, and growth prospects. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Drivers

Increasing Need for Efficient Public Administration

One of the primary drivers of the smart government market is the increasing need for efficient public administration. Governments worldwide are under pressure to improve the quality of public services while reducing costs. Smart government solutions enable the automation of administrative processes, real-time data analysis, and better resource management, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and reducing bureaucratic delays.

Growing Focus on Transparency and Accountability

The demand for greater transparency and accountability in government operations is fueling the adoption of smart government solutions. Citizens expect more openness in governance and better access to information. Technologies such as blockchain and data analytics enable secure and transparent record-keeping and real-time monitoring of government activities. These solutions help build public trust by reducing corruption and improving the accountability of government officials.

Segmentation :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global smart government market on the basis of solution, services, deployment, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Analytics

Location Analytics

Streaming Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Edge Analytics

Open data platform

Government resource planning system

Asset Lifecycle Management

Financial Management

Workforce Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

Remote monitoring

Network Management

Security

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity and Access Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Others

Smart Transportation

Others

Service Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Professional services

Consulting Services

System Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Managed services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cloud-based

On-premise

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

