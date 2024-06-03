Vistar Media Bolsters Programmatic OOH Marketplace Across Mainland China in Partnership with VIOOH





NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media, today announced a partnership with VIOOH to extend Vistar’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) footprint across JCDecaux programmatic inventory in Mainland China. Vistar’s advertising partners will now have access to JCDecaux’s leading network of 864 premium DOOH screens in Beijing and Shanghai, with additional inventory being integrated by the end of 2024. VIOOH has ambitious expansion plans for the second half of 2024, targeting high-value mediums at two Shanghai airports for maximum market presence.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with VIOOH in China, and to expand Vistar’s already growing presence across the country,” said Eugenie Chen, SVP, Strategy & Partnerships at Vistar Media. “This partnership means that our expansive network of demand clients now have access to JCDecaux’s high-quality inventory across Mainland China – enabling global advertisers to reach the nation’s largest affluent audience in a meaningful, contextually relevant way.”

Through VIOOH’s SSP, advertisers connected to Vistar’s demand-side platform (DSP) can tap into more than 864 DOOH screens in China’s major urban centers. JCDecaux’s inventory network specifically boasts premium, high-visibility signage across major metro and subway stations in Beijing and Shanghai that are strategically located in high dwell time areas, maximizing the potential reach and exposure of brands’ target audiences.

Calvin Chan, CEO VIOOH China said, “It is a great honor for VIOOH and Vistar Media to continue to expand our global partnership into the mainland China market. Based on this cooperation, Vistar Media’s clients will have the opportunity to purchase premium DOOH inventory on VIOOH’s platform and expand their brand impact in the Chinese market. At a time when prDOOH is becoming increasingly popular, our cooperation will definitely benefit brands and bring them to the next level in omni-channel marketing."

Grace Zhou, CEO of Metro Division and Data at JCDecaux China said, “ As the developer and operator of Shanghai Metro and Beijing Metro media, we are very glad to see VIOOH and Vistar Media reaching a solid partnership. In the future, we look forward to working together with VIOOH and Vistar Media to help brands improve the flexibility and accuracy of DOOH with the application of programmatic buying, a cutting-edge trading model, and provide data-driven media planning and optimization services to inject new impetus into brand campaigns.”

Reach out today to learn more about Vistar’s growing expansion and operations across China, and how to take advantage of programmatic DOOH in an upcoming campaign.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH . Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server and Cortex CMS system – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 20 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About VIOOH

VIOOH is a leading premium global digital out of home supply-side platform.

Launched in 2018 and with headquarters in London, VIOOH’s platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making OOH easily accessible.

Led by a team of digital OOH and programmatic tech experts, VIOOH is pioneering the transformation of the OOH sector, championing its role in enhancing omni-channel digital campaigns through the use of programmatic capabilities and data. VIOOH currently trades programmatically in 22 markets, with more to follow.

For more information about VIOOH, please visit www.viooh.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

