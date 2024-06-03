LPL Financial Awards Outstanding Diversity Leaders in the Legal Profession

Awards program recognizes one firm and one individual champion that are advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging within the legal profession

SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced the winners of its second annual Law Firm Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Awards: Davis Wright Tremaine LLP (DWT), a national law firm with more than 600 attorneys, has received the Law Firm DEIB Recognition Award and Jules W. Carter, associate attorney at Moore & Van Allen PLLC, has been recognized with the Diversity Champion Award.



The Law Firm DEIB Awards recognize law firms and attorneys who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to advancing DEIB in the legal profession. The program was established in 2023 by LPL in partnership with the American Bar Association and its Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity in the Profession. The awards recognize firm-level and individual efforts to expand opportunities for attorneys of all backgrounds and advance diversity in the legal profession.

“I am honored to recognize DWT and Carter with LPL’s Law Firm DEIB Awards,” said LPL’s Managing Director and Chief Legal Officer Althea Brown. “To continue a positive trajectory and influence real industry-wide change, we must acknowledge those who are doing the work and, most importantly, learn from them. DWT and Carter are exemplary leaders in the legal profession, reaffirming the importance of fostering a culture of belonging, equity and purpose.”

Davis Wright Tremaine was awarded this year’s Law Firm DEIB Recognition Award for its vision to create a culture of belonging where all talented individuals—including those who are traditionally underrepresented in the legal profession—have and see paths toward success.

“We are honored to be recognized by LPL as we work to advance our shared commitment to DEI,” said Yusuf Zakir, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at DWT. “We must continue to intentionally drive this work with the recognition that diverse teams offer the best results for our clients. While we still have much work to do, we’re grateful for the support and partnership of LPL along this journey.”

Carter, based in Charlotte, N.C., has helped highlight and expand opportunities for diverse individuals at her firm by creating and leading Moore & Van Allen’s Black Attorney Resource Group (BARG). Her pro bono work is focused on equity and social justice as she works to advance democracy and public safety in marginalized communities.

“Commerce is most effective when people come together to learn from and build upon the diverse opinions, experiences and ideas of others,” said Carter. “To me, DEIB is a discipline dedicated to putting that wisdom into practice. It involves taking a mindful approach to promoting innovation and creativity by cultivating an environment in which our differences are valued and respected, and where we are encouraged to approach one another with curiosity, compassion and humility. I am extremely excited to be recognized by LPL, an industry leader, that believes in the importance of incorporating the core principles of DEIB into its commercial practices.”

Law Firm DEIB Award winners are selected on a variety of qualifications, including the proactive promotion of issues related to DEIB among peers and within the firm. Community outreach efforts and support of legal associations, community groups, non-profits and educational institutions are also vital components of the judging criteria. Other activities recognized in the selection process were community service, pro bono work, professional development, hiring practices, or programs that support inclusion and help foster a culture of belonging.

2023 Law Firm DEIB Award Recipients

Mintz (Law Firm DEIB Recognition Award)

Alexander Madrid, McGuireWoods LLP (Diversity Champion Award)

