Finacity Facilitates a Receivables Securitization Program Upsize for Pyxus International, Inc. to USD 120 million

STAMFORD, Conn., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, (“Finacity”) announced that it has successfully facilitated a receivables securitization program upsize from USD 100 million to USD 120 million for Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCPK: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company. This transaction, which has been continuously outstanding since 2006, consists of a multi-currency and multi-country program and includes trade receivables originated by a US seller and a European seller. Finacity has acted as the administrator since inception, providing structuring and execution support, and is responsible for ongoing program administration and reporting.



About Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

