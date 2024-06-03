Founder of Zefiro Methane Corp. Increases Stake to 30.2%

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) announced today that a Founder and its Chief Executive Officer Talal Debs PhD., has exercised 637,500 warrant certificates at an exercise price of $0.75 (CAD) per warrant into 637,500 common shares in ZEFI.

The common shares were acquired through X Machina Capital Strategies Fund I LP, an entity of which Dr. Debs is a control person. Dr. Debs now beneficially owns or has control or direction over approximately 30.2% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

With extensive energy and commodities experience, Talal served as chair of J.P. Morgan’s oil and gas price deck committee, as well as in leadership roles covering infrastructure and commodities credit, insurance, and reservoir engineering and technical analysis; his time at the institution spanning 15 years. Talal has nearly a decade of experience as a researcher and lecturer within the technically demanding field of the foundations of quantum mechanics and relativity theory. He earned his AB in physics and the history of science from Harvard College, his MPhil in history and the philosophy of science from the University of Cambridge, and his PhD in the foundations of modern physics from the University of Cambridge.

Dr. Debs is utilizing the “Normal Course Purchase Exemption” in National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. The exemption permits additional share purchases above the 20% threshold without triggering a takeover bid requirement so long as the acquisitions within any 12-month period do not exceed 5% of the securities of that class outstanding at the beginning of the 12-month period.

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

