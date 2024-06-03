inVia Robotics Enhances Warehouse Optimization with Twin IQ Intelligent Simulation

Twin IQ Sets a New Standard for Digital Twin Technology in Warehousing

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inVia Robotics, an award-winning provider of next-generation warehouse automation, announced today that it has evolved its digital twin technology with the introduction of Twin IQ. This intelligent warehouse simulation, designed specifically for warehouse environments, transforms how businesses model and optimize their fulfillment operations.



Twin IQ builds upon inVia Robotics' digital twin solution, incorporating advanced AI to provide unparalleled efficiency and accuracy in warehouse optimization. Businesses can easily create a digital twin of their real-world warehouse and then simulate different scenarios to find the best layouts, workflows, and automation solutions in minutes, enabling continuous improvement and efficient decision-making.

“Twin IQ is a simulation technology tailored for warehouses, reducing setup time while focusing on the data and processes crucial for optimization,” said Lior Elazary, Co-founder and CEO of inVia Robotics. “It accurately replicates real-life fulfillment scenarios, including mistakes typically overlooked by traditional simulations, allowing for workflow adjustments to meet fulfillment deadlines.”

Michael Huffaker, COO at CarParts.com, shared, “Assessing warehouse efficiency used to consume weeks, even months, of our time and resources. We'd deploy teams of engineers, gather data, and analyze operations extensively to identify areas for improvement. Now, with a few clicks, we can simulate scenarios, conduct thorough analyses, and pinpoint optimization opportunities in just minutes. Using Twin IQ to optimize post-deployment operations has been a breakthrough for CarParts.com. Directly comparing scenarios to our current warehouse operations yields invaluable insights for continuous improvement.”

Twin IQ intelligent simulation seamlessly integrates with inVia Robotics’ comprehensive suite of automation solutions, including the inVia Logic automation software and inVia PickerWall robotic automation, to deliver an end-to-end fulfillment optimization platform that leaves no aspect of operations untouched.

https://inviarobotics.com/our-system/twin-iq/

inVia Robotics is an award-winning automation company that provides the next generation of warehouse optimization solutions. Our system leverages autonomous mobile robots and AI-driven warehouse orchestration software to help e-commerce businesses and 3PLs automate and optimize material flow across fulfillment centers. We deliver our comprehensive automation services as a subscription, and our systems are built to deploy quickly and without disruption to existing operations. The results are a 4-5X increase in productivity and accuracy rates of 99.9% - at a fraction of the cost of traditional automation.

