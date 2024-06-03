LDSK Selects Corcentric’s Managed Accounts Receivable Services to Spur Company Expansion

Corcentric platform and expertise to allow media scheduling company to increase working capital efficiencies and focus on strategic initiatives

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, announced today that LDSK, a pioneer in intelligent adaptive out-of-home (OOH) advertising scheduling, has selected its Managed Accounts Receivable (AR) services to help the organization expand globally.



LDSK's intelligent media scheduling platform offers businesses a streamlined approach to managing and optimizing their media networks. By automating processes, harnessing data insights, and prioritizing flexibility, LDSK helps companies increase efficiency, transparency, and profitability, extracting maximum value from their network.

“By leveraging Corcentric’s vast accounts receivable knowledge along with the latest technology available on their digital platform, we can focus upon expanding our media partnerships around the globe,” said Keni Bernardin, CEO at LDSK. “In addition to freeing up resources to focus on more strategic initiatives, Corcentric’s services will eliminate time-consuming paper transactions and realize efficiencies when it comes to working capital.”

Corcentric’s Managed AR solution replaces bad debt, payment risks, high days sales outstanding (DSO), and overworked teams with guaranteed business outcomes. Corcentric supports customers with a combination of subject matter experts, financial services, and software that liberates working capital trapped in an AR ledger – giving customers the cash and peace of mind needed to grow a business.

“When a company has a vision to expand their business, they need to be centered around the critical steps it takes to make that a reality and make every second count,” said Matt Clark, president and CEO at Corcentric. “Our platform provides total visibility into transactional functions and collections of AR, complete with fully funded and predictable payments that realize cash flow. This not only saves time and releases capital for LDSK but reduces redundancies and improves their supplier relationships with a single digital connection point.”

About LDSK

LDSK’s advanced media scheduling platform optimizes retail owners’ media networks, utilizing valuable first-party data to schedule in-store marketing messages and advertising campaigns intelligently, ensuring content reaches the right audiences at the right time.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

