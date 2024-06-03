Oncology Information Systems Market Updates 2024: Expected to Reach $5,538.66 Million by 2030

Oncology Information Systems Market 2030 Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncology information systems (OIS) enable management of patient profiles by combining surgical, radiation, and medical oncology information in one system. Moreover, these systems facilitate management of treatment plans & schedules of cancer patients and predict the results of the treatment. Safety and efficiency of cancer treatment is improved by use of these systems, owing to their ability to predict the treatment outcome.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global oncology information system market generated $3.08 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in prevalence of cancer cases and various treatment patterns coupled with availability of several OIS with improved features have boosted the growth of the global oncology information system market. However, high cost associated with the system and lack of trained workforce for handling healthcare management and information technology systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in use of artificial intelligence and development of plethora of products would open new opportunities in the future.

Key Takeaways:

By product & services, services segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

As per application, medical oncology segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

According to end user, hospitals & oncology clinics segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product & services, the services segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.

On the basis of application, the medical oncology segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The report offers an analysis of the global oncology information system market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Oncology Information Systems Market Segments:

By PRODUCT AND SERVICES:

Software

Services

By APPLICATION:

Radiation Oncology

Medical Oncology

Surgical Oncology

By END USER:

Hospitals & Oncology Clinics

Research Centers

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)

Key players in the industry-

Accuray Incorporated, BMSI Partners Inc., (Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.), Cerner Corporation, CureMD Corporation, Elekta AB, F. Hoffmann LA Roche AG (Flatiron Health, Inc.), Siemens AG (Siemens Healthnieers), Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, and Nasdaq Inc. (RaySearch Laboratories AB).

