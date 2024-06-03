EXL named a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting (F&A) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).



The Gartner research report evaluated 18 F&A service providers according to a uniform set of criteria, placing companies into four Quadrants: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers. Gartner defines Leaders as companies that “execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow1."

The report noted: “Mature BPO offerings move beyond labor arbitrage efforts and offer buyers end-to-end intelligent processing capabilities through either proprietary or partner technology ecosystems, which are often cloud-based and are focused on reducing human dependencies in process workflows. Buyers benefit from these types of agreements by maturing their processes and adopting technologies that require minimum human intervention.”

EXL has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. The report further explains that a core function of successful F&A BPO services provider is delivering, “transformation expertise and technology solutions that meet finance departments’ requirement to move from labor-intensive service delivery models to automation-intensive models supporting the digital transformation of finance operations.”

“Data-driven finance is rapidly emerging as the foundation for integrating AI-powered analytics and workflow tools across the finance enterprise,” said Narasimha Kini, EXL executive vice president and business head, emerging business unit. “As we continue to augment our solutions with the latest technological innovations, our data and AI-led approach is helping clients make more informed decisions faster, which is creating new opportunities for optimization and growth.”

To access the full Magic Quadrant for F&A BPO report click here. To learn more about EXL finance and accounting services click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing, Jan Ambergen, Geraldine Garaud, Hilary Richards, 21 May 2024

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 54,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

