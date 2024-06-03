Paradies Lagardère Introduces ARHT Holograms in New Retail Experience at Toronto Pearson International Airport

TORONTO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is excited to announce that ARHT CAPSULE will be featured in Paradies Lagardère's newest retail engagement, The Goods Express@YYZ, at Toronto Pearson International Airport. This innovative, checkout-free retail experience also includes Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, showcasing the seamless integration of advanced retail and digital technologies.

The location’s unveiling marks the first in-store use of the ARHT CAPSULE in a Canadian airport. This innovative technology was introduced to Toronto Pearson travelers during the holidays with a seasonal promotion and will now shift to accompany The Goods Express@YYZ. The ARHT CAPSULE will serve as an engaging and dynamic attraction, drawing travelers to the store with intriguing holographic displays that promote the store’s offerings and the Just Walk Out technology by Amazon.

The Goods Express is a proprietary concept operated by Paradies Lagardère with several successful locations in the U.S. This version is the first in any Canadian airport.

“Toronto Pearson is proud to be the first Canadian airport to be implementing Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. Through our collaboration with Paradies Lagardère, we are able to offer our passengers this exciting new and cutting-edge shopping experience,” said Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Commercial Officer and Interim Chief Operating Officer, Toronto Pearson. “Partnerships like this are key to providing a world-class passenger experience that our travelers expect. We will continue to invest in new technologies that offer greater customer convenience and efficiency.”

Gregg Paradies, President and CEO of Paradies Lagardère, commented, “We are thrilled to offer these three engaging retail innovations to our great partners at Toronto Pearson International Airport, which is the first Canadian airport to debut each for its travelers in a retail concession setting. Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology paired with the impressive ARHT CAPSULE will be an exciting experience for travelers visiting The Goods Express@YYZ store and is a true testament of our commitment to innovation and the overall customer journey.”

Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT, added, "We are thrilled to see our holographic technology implemented at Toronto Pearson Airport with Paradies Lagardère. The integration in The Goods Express@YYZ offers travelers a unique and captivating experience, enhancing their journey through the airport. This deployment underscores our commitment to innovative digital engagement."

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

