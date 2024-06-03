Brain Computer Interface Market is Expected to Reach $506 million | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Computer Interface market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $262 million in 2024 and is poised to reach $506 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth in this market is fuelled by the growing incidence & prevalence of neurological disorders, and rising Investments in research and development. Furthermore, the increasing demand for non-invasive and wearable BCI devices is expected to increase the adoption of brain computer interface solutions in future.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=64821525

Brain Computer Interface Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $262 million Estimated Value by 2029 $506 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% Market Size Available for 2018–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Product Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, And Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, and Rest of MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growth opportunities in emerging markets Key Market Driver Growing need to minimize medication errors

Based on component, the brain computer interface market is segmented into hardware and software. In 2023, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share in the market. The largest share of the segment can be attributed due to hardware forming the foundational backbone of BCI functionality, and rising investment in hardware development by companies and research institutions.

Based on product type, the brain computer interface market is segmented into non-invasive brain computer interface, partially invasive brain computer interface, and invasive brain computer interface. The non-invasive brain computer interface segment accounted for the largest share of the brain computer interface market in 2023, attributed to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases, and lower risks of complications, infections, and side effects compared to invasive procedures.

Based on technology, the brain computer interface market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, pharmacies, rehabilitation centers, and other end users. The Electroencephalography (EEG) segment accounted for the largest share of the brain computer interface market, attributing to the large number of players involved in developing EEG hardware and growing R&D in the field of cerebral and spinal disorders.

Based on application, the brain computer interface market is segmented into disabilities restoration/ rehabilitation, assistive technologies, and other applications. In 2023, disabilities restoration/ rehabilitation segment accounted for the largest share in the market. One of the primary drivers contributing significantly to the substantial market share of this segment is the increasing prevalence of neurological conditions like stroke, spinal cord injury, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Moreover, the growing healthcare spending and rising research and development initiatives are also responsible for the growth of this market.

Based on end user, the brain computer interface market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, rehabilitation centers, homecare settings, and other end users. In 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share in the market. The higher patient volumes in hospitals than smaller clinics and other end users amplify the demand for brain computer interface solutions for this end user segment.

The brain computer interface market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. In 2023, Asia Pacific was the fastest growing segment in Brain computer interface market attributed to the growing incidence of neurological conditions, rapidly growing geriatric population, and rising government initiatives.

Buy a Brain Computer Interface Industry Report (300 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=64821525

Prominent Players of Brain Computer Interface Market

Neurable (US)

InteraXon (US)

Open BCI (US)

Neurolutions, Inc. (US)

BirgerMind (Latvia)

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. (US)

ANT Neuro (Netherlands)

Bitbrain (Spain)

Kernel (US)

Paradromics (US)

BrainCo (US)

Blackrock Neurotech (US)

G.Tech Medical Engineering GmbH (Austria)

Emotiv (US)

Neurosky (US)

Brain Products GmbH (Germany)

CGX (US)

Ripple Neuro (US)

Cognixion (US)

Artinis Medical Systems (Netherlands)

MindMaze (Switzerland)

Cortec GmbH (Germany)

AAVAA Inc. (Canada)

Nexstem (India)

Conscious Labs (France)

and Among others

The study categorizes the Brain computer interface market into the following segments and subsegments:

Brain Computer Interface Market, By Component

Hardware

Software

Brain Computer Interface Market, By Product Type

Non-Invasive Brain Computer Interface

Partially Invasive Brain Computer Interface

Invasive Brain Computer Interface

Brain Computer Interface Market, By Technology

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI)

Magnetoencephalography (MEG)

Electrocorticography (ECoG)

Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNRIs)

Brain Computer Interface Market, By Application

Disabilities Restoration/ Rehabilitation

Assistive Technologies

Other Applications

Brain Computer Interface Market, By End User

Hospital & Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

Brain Computer Interface Market, By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=64821525

Key Market Stakeholders:

Manufacturers of brain computer interface solutions

Suppliers and distributors of brain computer interface solutions

Third-party refurbishers/suppliers

Clinical settings

Educational institutions

Group purchasing organizations (GPOs)

Academic research centers and universities

Corporate entities

Rehabilitation centers

Market research & consulting firms

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Venture capitalists & investors

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the brain computer interface market by component, product type, technology, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall brain computer interface market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of

the competitive landscape for market leaders

To profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies2

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions:

North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, product launches & approvals, and expansions

To benchmark players within the brain computer interface market using the Competitive Evaluation Matrix, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offering

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=64821525

Related Reports:

Electroceuticals Market

Mental Health Screening Market

Ventilators Market

Fetal Monitoring Market

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

Get access to the latest updates on Brain Computer Interface Companies and Brain Computer Interface Industry

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com