Chad: IPI calls on President Mahamat Idriss Deby to open new chapter for media

On May 23, Mahamat Idriss Deby was sworn in as president of Chad following his victory in the May 6 elections. This moment marked the country’s formal return to constitutional rule after three years of transitional military government. The IPI global network uses this opportunity to call on the president to open a new chapter for media in the country by guaranteeing press freedom and ensuring the safety of journalists.

IPI also calls on the administration led by Prime Minister Allamaye Halina to ensure that journalists and media working in the country are free to do their work without fear of reprisals. Authorities must guarantee the safety of journalists and ensure that those behind the killing of journalists Idriss Yaya, Oredje Narcisse, and Evariste Djailoramdji are held to account.

“We urge newly sworn-in President Mahamat Idriss Deby to prioritize respect for media freedom and freedom of expression in Chad. Democracy thrives when independent journalism is guaranteed and journalists are protected. Authorities must allow journalists to work without fear of physical attack, arrest, detention, or legal harassment.” said Nompilo Simanje IPI Africa Advocacy and Partnership Lead.

She added: “Authorities in Chad must also investigate the killings of journalists and hold accountable the suspected culprits. Failure to do so perpetuates a cycle of crimes against journalists.”

Press freedom situation

Chad’s fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression and media freedom, are restricted. Critical journalists and media practice self-censorship on certain issues due to fear of reprisal.

In March, before the presidential elections, the media regulatory body in Chad, Hama, suspended at least 31 media outlets, including newspapers and online news platforms. The suspension was seen as a threat to press freedom in the country and a move aimed at depriving the public of their rights to access information during the election period.

Journalists killed

Between 2022 and 2024, three journalists have been killed in Chad. Two incidents of killing were linked to journalists’ reportage on the intercommunity clashes. The other incident occurred during security’s violent repression of protests in N’djamena, the capital city of the country.

Idriss Yaya of the community radio Radio Communautaire Mongo based in the Guera Province was killed on March 1 this year. A source told IPI that the suspected individuals were apprehended and are awaiting judgment. Narcisse Oredje of Radio CEFOD was killed by security forces on October 20, 2022, in N’djamena during a public protest against the extension of military rule. Evariste Djailoramdji was killed on February 9, 2022, while covering community violence in the southern village of Sandana, in the South of Chad.

The deaths of journalists Oredje and Djailoramdji are yet to be investigated by the authorities and as a result, the perpetrators have not yet been brought to justice.

Internet shutdown

The country also has a history of internet shutdowns, especially between 2018 and 2019 for over 365 days during protests. In this recent election, the authorities did not shut down the internet. However, the internet and telecommunications services were disrupted in February when gunfire erupted in Chad’s capital N’Djamena. IPI urges Chad to ensure that internet access remains open at all times. This is critical to facilitate the exercise of fundamental rights like media freedom, freedom of expression, and access to information.