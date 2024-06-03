Submit Release
Get information on places to paddle at June 12 MDC virtual program

JOPLIN, Mo. – Summer is coming, which means it’s time to get information on an outdoor pastime that’s loved by many – floating on area streams.

People wanting to learn more about where to go paddling should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Where Can I? Float.” This free virtual program will be June 12 from noon-12:30 p.m. The program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It is part of the Shoal Creek staff’s “Where Can I?” series of programs, which will be held the second Wednesday of each month. The June 12 program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/199586

At this program, MDC Office Supervisor Tim Smith will have information about some of the streams in the Ozarks that are good locations for paddling and what are some of the items people should take on a float trip.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

