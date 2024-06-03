Get hooked on MDC Discover Nature – Fishing with Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona

WINONA, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Discover Nature — Fishing offers families with children between the ages of 7 and 15 a hands-on introduction into angling, and you’re invited!

Lesson 1: Learn the parts and function of a spin cast fishing rod and reel

Learn how to cast safely and successfully, how to fasten basic tackle to a fishing line, and learn techniques to catch fish and handle it properly.

Lesson 2: How to Tie a Knot and Bait a Hook

This class combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families intermediate fishing techniques and skills. Participants will learn to tie an improved clinch knot and how to properly secure bait on hooks.

Lesson 3: Five Common Missouri Fish – Their Anatomy, Habitat, and Life Cycle

This course combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families the basic biological concepts and functions specific to largemouth bass, bluegill, hybrid sunfish, channel catfish and rainbow trout.

Participants will learn the different components of fish anatomy and their functions, and various types of fish habitat and aquatic food webs.

You must take Discover Nature – Fishing Lesson 1 and 2 before you can take this class.

Lesson 4: Fishing with Lures and Fishing Regulations

This combines instruction with hands-on fishing to teach young anglers and families how to properly select a fishing lure based on desired fish species, weather, and water conditions. Participants will also learn how to identify and understand fishing regulations.

Participants are limited to anglers ages 7 and older, but MDC encourages the entire family to participate. Adults who do not wish to fish must always accompany their child(ren). Participants do not need a fishing permit to fish during this program.

You must take Discover Nature – Fishing Lesson 1 and 2 before you can take this class.

Registration

Check out details for all of MDC’s free events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf.

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact Twin Pines Conservation Education Center at (573) 325-1381.

Questions?

For additional information or questions about the programs listed, contact MDC Community Education Assistant LuAnn Conway at LuAnn.Conway@mdc.mo.gov, or by calling (573) 325-1381, ext. 6031.

Stay Connected

Twin Pines sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Pines” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Twin Pines specific updates are available under facility updates and news for Missouri Ozarks.

Twin Pines Education Center is located along U.S. Highway 60, five miles west of Winona.