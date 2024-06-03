LCS Announces 2024 Chef of the Year Finalists

The annual competition celebrates the hospitality and culinary talents of chefs located in senior living communities owned and managed by Life Care Services.

Des Moines, IA, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LCS has announced the finalists for the 2024 LCS “Chef of the Year” competition. The annual competition celebrates the hospitality and culinary talents of chefs in senior living communities owned and managed by Life Care Services. Chef of the Year finalists were selected by a steering committee that reviewed applicant recipes, plated dishes, and videos highlighting work in their respective communities.

Five chefs will compete in a three-round, “chopped-style” cook-off competition in front of a live audience July 31 and August 1, 2024, at the Sysco Headquarters in Houston, Texas. This year’s event will feature two celebrity chefs: Christian Gill who rose to culinary fame for his numerous executive chef roles and culinary competitions including a victory on time on Beat Bobby Flay, will return for this year’s competition. Gill will be joined by Whitney Miller, the Season 1 winner of MasterChef. The winning LCS chef will take home a $10,000 grand prize.

The five 2024 Chef of the Year finalists include:

A live stream of the event will be available for media and to support community watch parties. Watch for a link on the LCS and Life Care Services social media channels in the days leading up to the event.

Media note: You can link to this news release from the LCS Newsroom. A Chef of the Year logo is attached to this news release.

Attachment

Traci McBee LCS 515.875.4500 mcbeetraci@lcsnet.com