NKGen Biotech To Present Updated Phase 1 Data on SNK02 Allogeneic NK Cell Therapy in Solid Tumors at the 6th Annual Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit 2024

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic and CAR-NK natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced that Paul Y. Song, MD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NKGen Biotech, will present details on their cryopreserved allogeneic NK cell therapy platform as well as updated Phase 1 data on its use in solid tumors without lymphodepletion at the 6th Annual Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit to be held in Boston, MA, from June 10-12, 2024.



Presentation Details : Title: Protecting Patients by Removing Need for Lymphodepletion to Better Preserve Immune Function Conference Track: Clinical Track Date and Time: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 12:00 pm ET

Dr. Song’s presentation will detail the Company’s novel allogeneic blood-derived NK cell therapy (“SNK02”) commercial manufacturing and cryopreservation process, as well provide an update on their initial Phase 1 results using SNK02 to treat patients with advanced refractory solid tumors. Furthermore, Dr. Song will explore the potential benefits of eliminating pre-treatment lymphodepletion in patients undergoing SNK02 therapy, aiming to safeguard immune function and aid in recovery. Avoiding lymphodepletion before administering cancer treatment can provide many benefits including reduced toxicity, preservation of immune function, and potentially enhancing treatment efficacy. The presentation will also include a discussion on an unexpected discovery from the SNK02 Phase 1 trial, hinting at its possible applicability as a treatment for patients beyond cancer.

A copy of the presentation will be available on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website at https://nkgenbiotech.com/ once the presentation has concluded. Previously disclosed Phase 1 data on the positive effects of SNK02 on advanced solid tumors, which may not be included in this conference presentation, can also be found on the Scientific Publications page.

About SNK02

SNK02 is a novel cell-based, donor-derived ex vivo expanded allogeneic NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen Biotech, Inc. is developing SNK02 for the treatment of a broad range of cancers.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing SNK01 and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

