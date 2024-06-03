Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Report

HIV Type-1 companies are Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Merck, ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Laboratories, TaiMed Biologics.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Report:

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Companies: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Merck, ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Laboratories Limited, TaiMed Biologics Inc., Theratechnologies Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United Biopharma, CytoDyn, Frontier Biotechnologies, Aelix Therapeutics, and others

Key Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Therapies: MK8591B (islatravir + MK-8507), Lenacapavir (GS-6207), UB-421, GSK3640254 (GSK'254), MK-8591A (Islatravir/doravirine), Vyrologix/Leronlimab (PRO 140), Vocabria (cabotegravir), Trogarzo, CP-461, and others

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market dynamics.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Overview

HIV stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus. If left untreated, it can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). HIV attacks the immune system, specifically the cells that help the body fight infections, making individuals more susceptible to other infections and diseases. The virus is primarily spread through contact with certain bodily fluids from a person with HIV, most commonly during unprotected sex (sex without a condom or HIV medication) or through sharing injection drug equipment. There are two main types of HIV: HIV-1 and HIV-2.

Symptoms of HIV-1 include fever, sore throat, and fatigue, along with other flu-like symptoms. HIV-1 infection is characterized by a progressive depletion of peripheral CD4+ T cells, T-cell dysfunction, defects in both the number and function of antigen-presenting cells (APCs) such as dendritic cells (DCs) and monocytes, thymic dysfunction, lymphoid tissue destruction, and widespread cellular defects due to stem cell dysfunction.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1

Prevalent Cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 epidemiology trends @ Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Epidemiology Forecast

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Key Companies

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Merck, ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Laboratories Limited, TaiMed Biologics Inc., Theratechnologies Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United Biopharma, CytoDyn, Frontier Biotechnologies, Aelix Therapeutics

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Therapies

MK8591B (islatravir + MK-8507), Lenacapavir (GS-6207), UB-421, GSK3640254 (GSK'254), MK-8591A (Islatravir/doravirine), Vyrologix/Leronlimab (PRO 140), Vocabria (cabotegravir), Trogarzo

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market

There are many medicines available for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) treatment regimens. Approved antiretroviral (ARV) HIV drugs are divided into seven classes based on how they interfere with the HIV life cycle:

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs)

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)

Protease Inhibitors (PIs)

Fusion Inhibitors

CCR5 Antagonists

Post-Attachment Inhibitors

Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (INSTIs)

Fusion inhibitors, CCR5 antagonists, and post-attachment inhibitors are also known as entry inhibitors because they prevent HIV from entering CD4 cells.

Currently marketed products for HIV-1 treatment include drugs such as Pifeltro, Isentress, Truvada, Cabenuva, Genvoya, Dovato, Prezista, and Descovy.

The choice of an HIV regimen depends on a person's individual needs. When selecting a regimen, patients and healthcare providers consider factors such as possible side effects and potential drug interactions. New classes of potential HIV treatments are under clinical trials and expected to launch in the coming years.

One such promising therapy is Lenacapavir (GS-6207), developed by Gilead Sciences. It is a first-in-class, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor designed to treat and prevent HIV-1 infection. Lenacapavir’s multi-stage mechanism of action is distinct from current antiviral agents, offering a new approach for long-acting therapy options.

Another potential therapy is GSK3640254, a next-generation HIV-1 Maturation Inhibitor (MI) developed by GlaxoSmithKline/ViiV Healthcare. It targets the final step of the HIV life cycle by binding to HIV-1 Gag and inhibiting the cleavage between capsid (CA) protein p24 and spacer peptide 1 (SP1). This prevents the formation of mature, infectious virions. GSK3640254 is currently in Phase II clinical trials.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Drivers and Barriers

Major growth factors for HIV-1 treatment include the rising prevalence of HIV-1, which drives the research and development of new drugs, making it a profitable endeavor. The USFDA and EMA support the HIV-1 therapeutics pipeline by facilitating drug development through various designations. Funding for HIV response has significantly increased throughout the epidemic, driven by heightened HIV awareness, increased spending on domestic care and treatment programs, and the growing number of people living with HIV in the US. Additionally, greater investments are necessary to combat HIV in low- and middle-income countries.

However, the HIV treatment market faces challenges such as limited resources for treatment and diagnosis. Privacy concerns, lack of anonymity, and the social stigma associated with the disease also pose significant obstacles.

Scope of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Companies: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Merck, ViiV Healthcare, Gilead Sciences, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Laboratories Limited, TaiMed Biologics Inc., Theratechnologies Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United Biopharma, CytoDyn, Frontier Biotechnologies, Aelix Therapeutics, and others

Key Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Therapies: MK8591B (islatravir + MK-8507), Lenacapavir (GS-6207), UB-421, GSK3640254 (GSK'254), MK-8591A (Islatravir/doravirine), Vyrologix/Leronlimab (PRO 140), Vocabria (cabotegravir), Trogarzo, and others

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Therapeutic Assessment: Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 current marketed and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 emerging therapies

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Dynamics: Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market drivers and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1

3. SWOT analysis of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1

4. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Overview at a Glance

6. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Disease Background and Overview

7. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1

9. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Unmet Needs

11. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Emerging Therapies

12. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Drivers

16. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Market Barriers

17. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Appendix

18. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Pipeline

"Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 market. A detailed picture of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 treatment guidelines.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type-1 epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.