DZS Completes NetComm Acquisition

Acquisition creates comprehensive broadband networking, connectivity and cloud software company focused on Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Australia/New Zealand

DALLAS, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a developer of Network Edge, Connectivity and Cloud Software solutions enabling broadband everywhere, today announced it has completed its acquisition of NetComm Wireless Pty Ltd. (NetComm).



“The NetComm acquisition underscores our commitment to provide communications service providers and enterprise customers with a comprehensive set of connectivity solutions that has now been expanded to include distribution point units (DPUs), WiFi, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and industrial Internet of things (IIoT) products,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS. “With NetComm’s market-leading connectivity solutions, DZS enhances its overall portfolio with differentiated solutions to capitalize on our broadband anywhere vision and go-to-market strategy.”

In conjunction with the acquisition, EdgeCo LLC (EdgeCo), a global investment firm specializing in mergers & acquisitions and flexible financial solutions, increased its financial support of DZS aligned with management and their vision and go-to-market strategy.

“The investment team at EdgeCo and our affiliates have been following the evolution of DSL to PON for more than 20 years and upon Charlie Vogt’s appointment as President & CEO of DZS in 2020, we increased our focus across the broadband market segment,” said Robert Binkele, Managing Director, EdgeCo. “With great anticipation of the United States and other government broadband stimulus programs to be released during the 2H24 and into 2025, and service providers depleting what appears to have been an over-rotation of inventory, we believe that DZS is well-positioned across the North America, EMEA and now ANZ market segments as service providers return to normal purchasing cycles.”

The combination of DZS’ Broadband Networking and Cloud Software portfolio with NetComm’s Fiber Extension, Connected Home, FWA and IIoT portfolio and patents creates a comprehensive, flexible, intelligent, easy-to-install and operate broadband networking and connectivity portfolio.

DZS’ broadband solutions are uniquely designed for the network edge, including the connected devices that interface with subscribers, enterprise users and machines, and the cloud software that orchestrates, automates and optimizes the experience for end users and network operators. Leveraging higher performance, lower latency and measured quality-of-service optimized for broadband everywhere, including licensed wireless and WiFi complemented by AI-influenced software solutions, DZS is redefining how optical networking and intelligent software simplify and unify broadband services at the network edge.

Key benefits and NetComm connectivity portfolio:

Expanded Customer Footprint: NetComm’s customers encompass the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Latin America. The combined portfolio of customers enables DZS to provide service providers and enterprise customers with a comprehensive broadband networking, connectivity and cloud software portfolio.

NetComm’s customers encompass the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Latin America. The combined portfolio of customers enables DZS to provide service providers and enterprise customers with a comprehensive broadband networking, connectivity and cloud software portfolio. Technology: Connected Home: WiFi 6/6E/7 solutions Fiber Extension: DPU solutions for multiple dwelling units (MDUs) and fiber-to-the-curb applications Fixed Wireless Access (FWA): 4G/5G and 5G millimeter wave solutions Connected Enterprise: IIoT connectivity solutions leveraging 4G/5G wireless and WiFi technologies



Software Expansion: DZS will integrate its network assurance and WiFi experience management solutions with NetComm’s Connected Home, Fiber Extension and FWA solutions.

DZS will integrate its network assurance and WiFi experience management solutions with NetComm’s Connected Home, Fiber Extension and FWA solutions. Increased Scale: NetComm increases the scale of DZS providing new growth opportunities across the combined customer and regional landscape.

About DZS

DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI) a developer of Network Edge, Connectivity and Cloud Software solutions enabling broadband everywhere.

