Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,870 in the last 365 days.

Getty Realty Corp. Publishes 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that it has published its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting the Company’s environmental, social and governance ("ESG") policies and practices. Getty engaged Antea® Group, an Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability consulting firm, to assist with the report which was prepared with consideration of the frameworks established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

“Our third annual Corporate Responsibility Report provides insight into our consistent efforts to deepen our relationships with key stakeholders, and reaffirms our ongoing commitment to effective ESG practices,” said Christopher J. Constant, Getty’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “As our ESG journey continues, we will remain focused on engagement with our team, tenants, and other stakeholders, as well as gaining a better understanding of the climate risks and environmental impacts associated with our portfolio.”

Getty’s 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report is available on the Company’s website at: https://gettyrealty.com/corporate-responsibility/

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of March 31, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included 1,108 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Contact: Brian Dickman
  (646) 349-0452
  bdickman@gettyrealty.com
   
  Investor Relations
  (646) 349-0598
  ir@gettyrealty.com
   

Primary Logo

You just read:

Getty Realty Corp. Publishes 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more