Indaptus Therapeutics Announces New Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Trial of Decoy20

Latest data from first and second cohorts support Company’s 'pulse-prime' approach, demonstrating rapid clearance, broad immune activation, and encouraging safety profile



Poster Presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, (Nasdaq: INDP), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to pioneering innovative cancer and viral infection treatments, today announced updated data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of Decoy20 in patients with solid tumors. The data were featured in a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 1 in Chicago, Illinois.

Dr. Roger Waltzman, Chief Medical Officer of Indaptus, commented, “Our latest findings presented at ASCO demonstrate that the administration of Decoy20 in study participants at both higher and lower doses significantly induces dozens of cytokines and chemokines, many of which have been associated with innate and/or adaptive immune responses. Additionally, the adverse events associated with Decoy20 are generally lower-grade and transient, which is an improvement compared with traditional approaches using TLR and STING agonists. Given the limited effective treatments available for patients with relapsed advanced solid tumors, the promising results of Decoy20 offer hope for improving the immune response against cancer and potentially expanding treatment options.”

The poster presentation at ASCO included pharmacokinetic and safety data for patients in two single-dose cohorts. Eleven patients have been treated with Decoy20: four in Cohort 1 and seven in Cohort 2. Key findings from the ongoing study include:

Manageable Adverse Events : All side effects related to the treatment were manageable and as expected.

: All side effects related to the treatment were manageable and as expected. Rapid Clearance: In all patients, Decoy20 was mostly cleared from the blood within 120 minutes after the dose.

In all patients, Decoy20 was mostly cleared from the blood within 120 minutes after the dose. Consistent Immune Response : Both lower dose and higher dose groups showed transient changes in blood immune cells, with a quick increase in an important type of white blood cell called neutrophils, and a decrease in other white blood cells, indicating that Decoy20 temporarily and effectively moves these cells around the body.

: Both lower dose and higher dose groups showed transient changes in blood immune cells, with a quick increase in an important type of white blood cell called neutrophils, and a decrease in other white blood cells, indicating that Decoy20 temporarily and effectively moves these cells around the body. Immune Activation : Blood tests (plasma biomarker analysis) showed that Decoy20 briefly activates a wide range of immune responses in both dose groups.

: Blood tests (plasma biomarker analysis) showed that Decoy20 briefly activates a wide range of immune responses in both dose groups. Support for “Pulse-Prime” Hypothesis: The results continue to support the Company’s strategy of using Decoy20 to trigger the immune system in a short and broadly targeted way.





Jeffrey Meckler, Indaptus CEO commented, “We are excited by this latest single dose data in our ongoing Phase 1 trial. It gives us confidence that as we dose more patients in the multi-dosing part of the study, we will continue to see immune responses that are consistent with potential anti-tumor activity. We look forward to providing more updates this year.”

For more detail, the full poster presentation and underlying data can be accessed here.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics has evolved from more than a century of immunotherapy advances. The Company’s novel approach is based on the hypothesis that efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and pathways and associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system-activating signals that can be administered safely intravenously (i.v.). Indaptus’ patented technology is composed of single strains of attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria producing a multiple Toll-like receptor (TLR), Nucleotide oligomerization domain (NOD)-like receptor (NLR) and Stimulator of interferon genes (STING) agonist Decoy platform. The product candidates are designed to have reduced i.v. toxicity, but largely uncompromised ability to prime or activate many of the cells and pathways of innate and adaptive immunity. Decoy product candidates represent an antigen-agnostic technology that have produced single-agent activity against metastatic pancreatic and orthotopic colorectal carcinomas, single agent eradication of established antigen-expressing breast carcinoma, as well as combination-mediated eradication of established hepatocellular carcinomas, pancreatic and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas in standard pre-clinical models, including syngeneic mouse tumors and human tumor xenografts. In pre-clinical studies tumor eradication was observed with Decoy product candidates in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint therapy, low-dose chemotherapy, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, or an approved, targeted antibody. Combination-based tumor eradication in pre-clinical models produced innate and adaptive immunological memory, involved activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells, and was associated with induction of innate and adaptive immune pathways in tumors after only one i.v. dose of Decoy product candidate, with associated “cold” to “hot” tumor inflammation signature transition. IND-enabling, nonclinical toxicology studies demonstrated i.v. administration without sustained induction of hallmark biomarkers of cytokine release syndromes, possibly due to passive targeting to liver, spleen, and tumor, followed by rapid elimination of the product candidate. Indaptus’ Decoy product candidates have also produced meaningful single agent activity against chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) and chronic human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections in pre-clinical models.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These include statements regarding management’s expectations, beliefs and intentions regarding, among other things: our expectations and plans regarding our Phase 1 clinical trial of Decoy20, including the timing and design thereof and expected immune responses as we dose more patients in the multi-dosing part of the trial; the anticipated effects of our product candidates, including Decoy20; the plans and objectives of management for future operations; our research and development activities and costs; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to fund our ongoing activities and our cash management strategy; and our assessment of financing options to support our corporate strategy. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “seek”, “target”, “will”, “project”, “forecast”, “continue” or “anticipate” or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the following: our limited operating history; conditions and events that raise substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as going concern; the need for, and our ability to raise, additional capital given our lack of current cash flow; our clinical and preclinical development, which involves a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome; our incurrence of significant research and development expenses and other operating expenses, which may make it difficult for us to attain profitability; our pursuit of a limited number of research programs, product candidates and specific indications and failure to capitalize on product candidates or indications that may be more profitable or have a greater likelihood of success; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any product candidate; the market acceptance of our product candidates; our reliance on third parties to conduct our preclinical studies and clinical trials and perform other tasks; our reliance on third parties for the manufacture of our product candidates during clinical development; our ability to successfully commercialize Decoy20 or any future product candidates; our ability to obtain or maintain coverage and adequate reimbursement for our products; the impact of legislation and healthcare reform measures on our ability to obtain marketing approval for and commercialize Decoy20 and any future product candidates; product candidates of our competitors that may be approved faster, marketed more effectively, and better tolerated than our product candidates; our ability to adequately protect our proprietary or licensed technology in the marketplace; the impact of, and costs of complying with healthcare laws and regulations, and our failure to comply with such laws and regulations; information technology system failures, cyberattacks or deficiencies in our cybersecurity; and unfavorable global economic conditions. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2024, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

