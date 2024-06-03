VoIP-Pal Files New Patent Infringement Against Lawsuits Against Verizon, and T-Mobile, Asserting its RBR Patents in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division

These lawsuits assert a different set of claims of the‘815 and ’005 RBR Patents than were asserted in previous lawsuits involving these same patents

WACO, Texas, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) has filed new patent infringement lawsuits in the Western District of Texas, Waco Division against Verizon (Civil Action No. 6:24-cv-298) and T-Mobile (Civil Action No. 6:24-cv-299). Both allege infringement of two of VoIP-Pal’s “Routing, Billing, and Rating” patents, United States Patent Nos. 8,542,815 and U.S. Patent 9,179,005. Additionally, the complaint against T-Mobile also alleges infringement of another one VoIP-Pal’s continuation patents, U.S. Patent No. 10,218,606 (“the ’606 patent”).



VoIP-Pal considers these patents to be a landmark achievement in the world of modern telecommunications. The RBR patents claim the technology required to classify and route “call sessions” over a complex multiple node structure, whether private to private, public to public, or any combination thereof, all of which may include voice, messaging, and video, including legacy PSTN calls. The new complaints also assert patent claims that cover Direct Inward Dialing (DID), which were not asserted in the original lawsuits.

VoIP-Pal CEO, Emil Malak said, “This has been a long journey which first began for me in 2005 with Digifonica and has taken a long time to get where we are now. While we are prepared to go the distance if needed, we remain hopeful to resolve our legal actions prior to commencement of a trial. Patience is a virtue.”

The Company has upcoming trials in cases asserting its Mobile Gateway patents scheduled for August 19, 2024, against Verizon (Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-672-ADA) and November 4, 2024, against T-Mobile (Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-674-ADA). A final pre-trial conference in those cases is scheduled for July 9, 2024, and July 15, 2024.

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.