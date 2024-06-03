Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,865 in the last 365 days.

Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 6, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.

Agenda

7:50 AM Welcome & Intro Hanna Howard, Gabelli Funds
8:00 TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Industry Panel* Steve Lanzano, President & CEO
8:30 Gray Television (NYSE: GTN / GTN'A) Jim Ryan, EVP &CFO
Jeff Gignac, EVP Finance
9:00 Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) Hooper Stevens, SVP IR
9:30 Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF.A) Jim Packer, President Worldwide Television &
Digital Distribution
10:00 Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.A/B, NYSE: RCI)* Tony Staffieri, President & CEO
10:30 Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) Colin Reed, Executive Chairman
Patrick Moore, CEO Opry Entertainment Group
11:00 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) Jason Combs, CFO
Carolyn Micheli, EVP Chief Communications & IR
11:30 Sinclair Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)* Lucy Rutishauser, CFO
12:00 PM Lunch Break  
12:15 Sports Investing: A Golden Moment for Teams? Sal Galatioto, Galatioto Sports Partners
Michael Ozanian, Forbes
Michael Levine, CAA Sports
1:00 Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST)* Michael Biard, President & COO
Lee Ann Gliha, CFO
1:30 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)* Dave Lougee, President & CEO
Julie Heskett, CFO
2:00 comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) Jonathan Carpenter, CEO
2:30 Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO) David Sailer, CFO
3:00 Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) Caroline Beasley, CEO
Marie Tedesco, CFO
Tina Murley, Chief Revenue Officer
3:30 Entravision Communications (NYSE: EVC) Michael Christenson, CEO
  *Indicates Virtual Attendance  
     
  1x1 Meetings Only  
  AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) Patrick O'Connell, CFO
Nicholas Siebert, VP Corporate Development & IR
  IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Jennifer Horsley,VP IR
  Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS/E, SPHR) Ari Danes, SVP IR, Financial Communications & Treasury
  TKO Group (NYSE: TKO) Seth Zaslow, SVP & Head of IR
  The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) Greg Marcus, CEO
Chad Paris, CFO
     

The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, June 6, 2024

Conference Registration: CLICK HERE

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact: Hanna Howard
Analyst
(914) 921-5015


Primary Logo

You just read:

Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 6, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more