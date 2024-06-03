Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 6, 2024
GREENWICH, Conn., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 16th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.
Agenda
|7:50 AM
|Welcome & Intro
|Hanna Howard, Gabelli Funds
|8:00
|TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Industry Panel*
|Steve Lanzano, President & CEO
|8:30
|Gray Television (NYSE: GTN / GTN'A)
|Jim Ryan, EVP &CFO
Jeff Gignac, EVP Finance
|9:00
|Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI)
|Hooper Stevens, SVP IR
|9:30
|Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF.A)
|Jim Packer, President Worldwide Television &
Digital Distribution
|10:00
|Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI.A/B, NYSE: RCI)*
|Tony Staffieri, President & CEO
|10:30
|Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP)
|Colin Reed, Executive Chairman
Patrick Moore, CEO Opry Entertainment Group
|11:00
|The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP)
|Jason Combs, CFO
Carolyn Micheli, EVP Chief Communications & IR
|11:30
|Sinclair Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI)*
|Lucy Rutishauser, CFO
|12:00 PM
|Lunch Break
|12:15
|Sports Investing: A Golden Moment for Teams?
|Sal Galatioto, Galatioto Sports Partners
Michael Ozanian, Forbes
Michael Levine, CAA Sports
|1:00
|Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST)*
|Michael Biard, President & COO
Lee Ann Gliha, CFO
|1:30
|TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)*
|Dave Lougee, President & CEO
Julie Heskett, CFO
|2:00
|comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR)
|Jonathan Carpenter, CEO
|2:30
|Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO)
|David Sailer, CFO
|3:00
|Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI)
|Caroline Beasley, CEO
Marie Tedesco, CFO
Tina Murley, Chief Revenue Officer
|3:30
|Entravision Communications (NYSE: EVC)
|Michael Christenson, CEO
|*Indicates Virtual Attendance
|1x1 Meetings Only
|AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX)
|Patrick O'Connell, CFO
Nicholas Siebert, VP Corporate Development & IR
|IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX)
|Jennifer Horsley,VP IR
|Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS/E, SPHR)
|Ari Danes, SVP IR, Financial Communications & Treasury
|TKO Group (NYSE: TKO)
|Seth Zaslow, SVP & Head of IR
|The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS)
|Greg Marcus, CEO
Chad Paris, CFO
