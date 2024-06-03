USI Insurance Services Launches PATH, a Proprietary Technology-Enabled Risk Control Platform

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, today announced the launch of PATH™ (patent pending), a proprietary technology-enabled risk control platform for clients. The new platform leverages industry-specific benchmark data to generate tailored risk control solutions to address organizations’ top claim drivers based on their industry, sub-vertical, size and geography, providing access to expert insights, innovative and customized solutions, quantified return on investment, and market-leading vendors at USI-preferred pricing.



Developing an effective risk control strategy amid an ever-changing risk landscape can be daunting for organizations balancing cost and complexity. With PATH, businesses can access a leading-edge technology platform designed to address gaps in their risk management programs through a guided, analytics-driven experience that pairs risk management solutions with individual loss drivers to enable a streamlined, cost-effective decision-making process.



“Unlike Benjamin Franklin’s famous quote about the certainty of death and taxes – injuries, accidents and disasters are avoidable,” stated Michael Sicard, USI’s Chairman & CEO. “Using cutting-edge, technology-enabled solutions, PATH empowers businesses to prevent and abate risks before they emerge, protecting your treasure and health, providing a clear understanding of where your risks exist, what causes them, how to minimize and stop them from happening, with clear financial impact all the way through to tactical execution.”



USI’s National Technical Resource and Specialty Practice Leader, Renee Dube, added, “In an environment where risk management is more critical than ever, PATH sets a new standard by helping organizations transform their existing risk management strategies through targeted risk control guidance, access to exclusive vendor pricing, and dynamic financial modeling to assess the immediate and long-term economic impacts of different risk control solutions.”



For additional information on PATH, contact your local USI representative



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., USI connects over 10,000 industry-leading professionals in approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Timothy Denton USI Insurance Services 914-747-6339 timothy.denton@usi.com