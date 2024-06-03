Lilium Announces Q1 2024 Shareholder Letter and Webcast on June 11, 2024

MUNICH, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (“Lilium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILM) today announced that it plans to release its First Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter on June 11, 2024, before market open.



The Company will host a conference call that same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). To access the webcast of the call, please visit the Lilium investor relations website at https://investors.lilium.com.

To facilitate communications with the wider investor base, Lilium is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by Lilium management during the conference call.

Starting today, June 3, 2024, all shareholders can submit questions by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/lilium-2024-q1. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the conference call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

Contact information for investors:

Rama Bondada

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@lilium.com

Contact information for media:

Rainer Ohler

+49 172 4890353

press@lilium.com

