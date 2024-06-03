Clearlight® Introduces The First and Only Full Body Red Light Therapy Unit Available Today Using Variable Optics™

Industry Innovator Unveils Suite of Devices Delivering Maximum Healing Efficiency and Restorative Power with Minimal Invasiveness

Berkeley, California, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Men’s Health Month and Father’s Day, Clearlight ®, the industry leader in infrared saunas and a pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions, introduced its game-changing Red Light Therapy FULL BODY Tower. With this addition, Clearlight now offers a complete line of FDA-registered units—The FULL BODY Tower, The CORE Tower, and The PERSONAL Tower—to allow people of any age the ability to incorporate red light therapy into their daily lives and unlock their health and well-being potential. The suite of wellness solutions features Clearlight’s exclusive Variable Optics™ and other proprietary healing technologies that are so robust they can even withstand the heat inside the top-rated Clearlight infrared saunas.

The Future of Healing Efficiency: Clearlight's Variable Optics™





By incorporating the company’s exclusive Variable Optics™ technology, Clearlight has created multiple indices and angles of light generation that allow deep penetration into the cells from multiple positions, producing increased wave dispersion and, consequently, better results. This advanced technology sets Clearlight apart from competitor’s units that originated from designs developed to grow plants — basically grow lights. And, people are not plants!





“At Clearlight, we continuously reimagine the way healing efficiency is achieved,” said Dr. Raleigh Duncan, founder and CEO of Clearlight, who is widely considered one of the early pioneers in infrared sauna technologies and is the holder of several patents related to technologies for healing the human body. “Clearlight has been a pioneer in Infrared Saunas, delivering high-quality infrared therapy for more than 25 years. About 15 years ago, we expanded our expertise to include light therapy inside of our infrared saunas. Today, we’ve taken that same advanced technology and integrated it into our complete line of personal Clearlight Red Light Therapy devices to deliver optimal wavelengths to your body, provide an energy boost to your cells, promote cell regeneration, and help you achieve your desired health and wellness outcomes.”





Clearlight red lights are specifically designed for healing the human body. Unlike competing products that rely on a single optical output indice at 30° that limits the light absorption by the body, Clearlight’s innovative Red Light Therapy wellness solutions utilize a prescribed mix of 7° to 60° array, which creates multiple cross-acceptance angles for the light waves as they penetrate the skin. The advanced design allows for greater light absorption by the skin delivering more benefits in less time in each session. With Variable Optics™ the body receives precise, pin-pointed light for targeted therapy on specific areas, as well as gentle and diffuse light for a comprehensive whole-body treatment. This transformative approach to red light therapy gives maximum healing in record time.





Invest in Wellness—Meet the Complete Suite

The FULL BODY Tower —Making its debut today, this model stands at 59" (just under 5’), and is designed to provide comprehensive treatment for the whole body. Attach it to the included fixed wall mount to utilize the full-body wellness experience of red light therapy.





—Making its debut today, this model stands at 59" (just under 5’), and is designed to provide comprehensive treatment for the whole body. Attach it to the included fixed wall mount to utilize the full-body wellness experience of red light therapy. The CORE Tower —Standing at 38" tall, this versatile device can be easily attached to the stand or placed inside a Clearlight Infrared Sauna. Designed to target the body’s CORE, it delivers powerful and rejuvenating red light therapy.





—Standing at 38" tall, this versatile device can be easily attached to the stand or placed inside a Clearlight Infrared Sauna. Designed to target the body’s CORE, it delivers powerful and rejuvenating red light therapy. The PERSONAL Tower —Compact and measuring 13.5" tall, this portable on-the-go device can be used at home, at the office, and/or while traveling. Place it on any tabletop or mount it on the included stand. Its design allows users to focus on specific areas, such as the face, hands, feet, arms, or any smaller area that requires spot treatment.

Benefits of Red Light Therapy





Red Light Therapy has been shown in research trials to decrease pain, reduce inflammation, improve skin conditions, increase testosterone in men and help alleviate depression. A full list of Clearlight Red Light Therapy benefits include:

Cellulite reduction

Circadian rhythm regulation

Cognitive function enhancement

Depression alleviation

Detoxification support

Eyesight improvement

Hair growth stimulation

Hormone production optimization

Improved circulation

Increased fertility

Inflammation reduction

Libido enhancement

Mental clarity

Mood improvement

Muscle conditioning

Muscle recovery acceleration

Neurological disorders treatment

Promotion of cellular health

Reduced recovery time

Reduction of chronic and acute pain

Relaxation

Skin condition improvement

Skin rejuvenation (boost collagen & elastin production)

Better sleep

Testosterone optimization

Tissue regeneration

Weight loss support

Wound healing

Shop ClearlightRed.com

In addition to celebrating Men’s Health Month, Clearlight’s addition of the Full Body Tower brings a well-timed wellness solution for those looking to give their dad the gift of increased health this Father’s Day. Clearlight’s Dad’s Day Sale is now live and runs through June 16—$400 off all Red Light Towers (PERSONAL, CORE, and FULL BODY). Discounts applied to purchase price on site.



About Clearlight®

Founded by a Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight is the industry leader in infrared sauna and pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions for more than 25 years. Clearlight was the first company to develop Carbon/Ceramic infrared heaters capable of delivering a deeper, more penetrating infrared wavelength, while also offering the lowest EMF (electromagnetic fields) and ELF (extremely low frequency) available on the market. Dr. Duncan is widely considered one of the early pioneers in infrared sauna technologies and has patents/patents-pending for much of the technology Clearlight uses. The Berkeley, CA-based company offers best-in-class wellness products for home and business use including: Infrared Saunas, Sanctuary Full Spectrum Saunas, Outdoor Saunas, Premier Infrared Saunas, FDA approved Red Light Therapy—The PERSONAL Tower, The CORE Tower, and The FULL BODY Tower; HALO ONE Salt Therapy, AROMA ONE Aromatherapy Diffuser, The Curve Sauna Dome , Amethyst Infrared PEMF Mat, and Custom Sauna Heater Kits (Build Your Own Sauna). For every sauna purchase, Clearlight plants two trees with The National Forest Foundation's Sapling Program. To learn more and/or enhance your existing Clearlight sauna experience, visit infraredsauna.com and ClearlightRed.com ; and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and YouTube . #clearlight #health #wellness #fathersday #redlighttherapy #Clearlightsaunas #infrared

