Great Quest Appoints Dr. Andreas Rompel as President and VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd (TSXV:GQ) (“Great Quest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andreas Rompel as President and Vice President of Exploration of the Company. The appointment marks the completion of a transition to gold exploration across Africa, focused on Namibia. Former President Jed Richardson will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.



Dr. Andreas Rompel (Andy), has more than 35 years of management, operating and technical experience in the mining industry. Dr. Rompel was previously the President & CEO of the Cobalt Power Group, a position to which he was appointed in 2016. Dr. Rompel and his team successfully kick-started exploration resulting in a seven-fold return for investors during his tenure. Dr. Rompel has held the position of Corporate Development Manager for Hochschild Mining in Peru, including other functions such as Country Manager and Exploration Manager Mexico.

Dr. Rompel began his mining career in 1988 with Anglo American on the deep level gold mines in South Africa, where he held positions of Shaft Geologist, Senior Geologist, Divisional/Chief Geologist and Head of the Geophysical Service department, in which most of Anglo’s geoscientific research was managed. He contemporaneously held other roles in Anglo within the multi-disciplinary Technical Audit Team where he assessed and technically reviewed capital projects for more than 10 years, and as Technical Director of Spectrem Air, a subsidiary company of Anglo American.

Currently, Dr. Rompel holds the position of Vice President Exploration for Trigon Metals, and CEO and Vice President Exploration for Q Gold Resources. Dr. Rompel received his M.Sc. from the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany and his Ph.D. in Structural Geology from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. He also has a diploma in Investments in Mining Projects. He is a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat.) and a Fellow of the South African Institute for Mining and Metallurgy (FSAIMM). His international experience and proficiency in multiple languages, including German, Afrikaans, and English, make him a valuable addition to the Great Quest team.

Jed Richardson, CEO & Executive Chairman of Great Quest commented, “We are pleased to welcome Andy to the management team of Great Quest. Andy has the skill set to build shareholder value through gold exploration in Namibia and across Africa. We look forward to his contributions.”

About Great Quest

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of African gold projects. The Company’s flagship asset is the Sanoukou Gold Project, encompassing 24 km2 located in the Kayes region to the West of Mali and developing the Tilemsi Phosphate Project a 1,206 km² parcel in northeastern Mali, containing high quality phosphate resources amenable to use as direct application fertilizer. Great Quest is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GQ, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GQM.

