Mobilicom CEO Oren Elkayam to Participate in Fireside Chat at the “Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era” Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC, on June 5, 2024

Shoham, Israel, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced its CEO and Co-Founder, Oren Elkayam, will participate in a fireside chat at the Maxim Group Virtual TMT Conference at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 with Maxim’s Senior Analyst.

As a leader in cybersecure, hardware and software solutions to the drones, robotics, and autonomous vehicles market, Mobilicom addresses a market forecast that is expected to reach $8.5 billion by 2026. The Company’s customers include some of the largest Tier-1 drone manufacturers who sell drones that integrate Mobilicom’s solutions into the world’s leading defense organizations.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to reserve your seat

About the Maxim 2024 Virtual Tech Conference



Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI era



The continuous evolution of technology is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. In the first installment of the 2024 Virtual Tech Conference, Maxim Group dives deep into how companies are leveraging new technologies such as AI and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on AI.

About Mobilicom



Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact: