VitalHub Announces New Partnership with one of Toronto’s largest Child, Youth and Family Community Support Providers - Lumenus Community Services has licensed TREAT as their Integrated Electronic Health Record and Care Coordination solution for the…

TORONTO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Lumenus Community Services, a prominent Toronto-based organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support services for individuals and families. Lumenus is one of the largest providers of community services in the province, providing a single circle of care and support to their clients.



The deployment of TREAT will be instrumental in supporting their harmonization efforts by helping to standardize processes and optimize outcomes across the broad range of services provided.

This strategic partnership will leverage TREAT to improve data management, client tracking, and outcome reporting across Lumenus’ extensive range of services. The implementation of this system marks a significant step forward in Lumenus’ ongoing commitment to using technology to better serve their community.

Niels Tofting, EVP & Managing Director, North America at VitalHub expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Lumenus Community Services. This collaboration represents another opportunity for VitalHub to demonstrate TREAT’s ability to support complex care networks. We are committed to delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients, enhancing operational efficiencies and client care outcomes are of paramount importance for us.”

Christina Hoy, Corporate Services Officer, Lumenus also commented on the partnership, saying, “Our collaboration with VitalHub is a critical component of our strategic plan to utilize leading-edge technology to enhance our service delivery. The implementation of this robust electronic health record will enable us to better track and manage client data, ensuring that every individual we serve receives the best possible support tailored to their unique needs. This is about putting our clients first, and ensuring we have the best tools to do so.”

The implementation of the TREAT system at Lumenus is already underway, and this initiative is central to our efforts to support Lumenus as they navigate the challenges of unifying diverse operational cultures and practices into a cohesive framework.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering Health and Human Services providers. Our clients include hospitals, regional health authorities, mental health and addictions services providers for children and adults, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, correctional services, and community and social services providers.

VitalHub’s comprehensive suite of SaaS solutions include:

Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, and Optimization

Patient Flow, Operational Visibility, and Patient Journey Optimization

Workforce Automation



The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 1,000 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 400 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI” and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

https://www.vitalhub.com/

ABOUT LUMENUS COMMUNITY SERVICES

Lumenus Community Services offers a comprehensive range of support services aimed at promoting wellness and improving the mental health of children, youth, adults, and families in the Toronto area. Lumenus works collaboratively with clients to deliver tailored solutions that foster a supportive community environment.

