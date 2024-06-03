BrightSpring Completes $100 Million of Equity Grants to 20,000 Employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) today announced its $100 million equity grant as disclosed at the initial public offering (IPO), has now been awarded to approximately 20,000 of its full-time and tenured employees who were awarded with employee-specific shares. The Company first announced this broad-based employee grant on January 26 as part of its IPO, with these to-be-granted shares included in the Company’s share count at the time.



“We are excited and honored to award about twenty thousand of our hard-working and impactful teammates with stock grants to show our appreciation for their commitment to delivering high-quality care and services to the people and families we serve,” said BrightSpring’s President and CEO Jon Rousseau. “Realizing our mission of improving lives is only possible with dedicated employees, managers, and leaders, and we believe this grant not only rewards our people, but also aligns with an ownership culture.”

To qualify for the grant, full-time employees must work 32+ hours/week with a one-year lookback and tenured employees must have one continuous year of service through March 31, 2024.

“As a company that prioritizes customer, patient, and employee satisfaction, we hope this grant program incentivizes even more highly skilled caregivers, clinicians, pharmacists and health care workers to join our team at BrightSpring and help us further our important mission,” added Rousseau.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading service lines that provide complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company’s service lines, including pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on BrightSpring’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and BrightSpring believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond BrightSpring’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in BrightSpring’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under caption “Risk Factors,” including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent other filings BrightSpring makes with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. BrightSpring undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

