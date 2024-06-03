Beyond Cancer Presents First-in-Class Clinical Data Showing an Immunogenic Response in Subjects with r/r Unresectable Solid Tumors Treated with Ultra-High Concentration Nitric Oxide (UNO)

– Ongoing Phase 1a first-in-human clinical trial continues to demonstrate proof of concept for the UNO solid tumor platform with observed early tumor responses and clinical resolution of radiation dermatitis

– Phase 1a data continue to support feasibility of administering UNO at ultra-high concentrations with immune biomarkers at 50,000 parts per million (ppm) demonstrating an immunogenic response

– Phase 1b protocol of UNO in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody therapy filed for regulatory approval



– Phase 1a clinical data and Phase 1b study design unveiled at 2024 American Society of Oncology Annual Meeting



HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Cancer, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) as an immunotherapeutic for solid tumors, announced encouraging first-in-class clinical data demonstrating evidence of immune system activation via biomarker response in a heavily pretreated population in the ongoing Phase 1a trial. The single agent treatment in relapsed or refractory unresectable, primary or metastatic cutaneous and subcutaneous malignancies represents an unprecedented use of UNO as an immunotherapeutic up to 50,000 parts per million. These data were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Key Opinion Leader Event held in conjunction with the 2024 Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois.

The Company also reported a case of relapsed/refractory Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) in which the subject showed no evidence of malignancy in a satellite lesion 21 days following UNO treatment and a corollary, rapid and durable clinical resolution of radiation-induced dermatitis.

The immune biomarker data at Day 21, following a single 5 minute dose of UNO 50,000 ppm, demonstrated increases in dendritic cells, cytotoxic T-cells, central memory T-cells and a favorable increase in the M1/M2 ratio. Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells (MDSCs) also showed a 54% decrease. In the 25,000 ppm cohort, the same stimulatory immune biomarkers were upregulated. UNO was generally well tolerated with primarily Grade 1 related toxicities. One Grade 3 adverse event was deemed a dose limiting toxicity in the 50,000 ppm cohort resulting in the expansion of the cohort to six total subjects.

The Phase 1b trial has been submitted to the Israeli Ministry of Health (IMOH) and upon regulatory approval will enroll up to 20 subjects with prior exposure to anti-PD-1 antibody that have either progressed, not achieved a response, or have prolonged stable disease (≥ 12 weeks) on single agent anti-PD-1 without radiographic evidence of continued tumor reduction. Subjects enrolled in the Phase 1b trial will be treated with the UNO + anti-PD-1 combination upon completion of the Phase 1a trial.

“We are excited to present first-in-class data that demonstrate the potential of UNO to induce a clinically meaningful response in a subject with triple-negative breast cancer who was highly refractory to standard of care therapy, with complete resolution of the radiation-induced dermatitis. The safety profile and promising anti-tumor activity observed in this Phase 1a study provide a strong foundation to advance UNO in the clinical setting,” said Jedidiah Monson, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Beyond Cancer. “We look forward to future results of the planned Phase 1b trial in combination with PD-1 inhibitor therapy and potentially expand its application to other cancer types.”

About UNO Therapy for Solid Tumors

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with tumor metastases responsible for approximately 90% of all cancer-related deaths. Current cancer treatment modalities generally include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, and/or surgery. Ultra-high concentration Nitric Oxide (UNO) therapy is a completely new approach to preventing relapse or metastatic disease. In vitro murine data show that local tumor ablation with UNO stimulates an anti-tumor immune response in solid tumor cancer models. Beyond Cancer, Ltd. believes that UNO has the potential to prevent relapse or metastatic disease with as little as a single 5-minute treatment and with limited toxicity or off-target effects.

About Nitric Oxide

Nitric Oxide (NO) is a potent molecule, naturally synthesized in the human body, proven to play a critical role in a broad array of biological functions. In the airways, NO targets the vascular smooth muscle cells that surround the small resistance arteries in the lungs. Currently, exogenous inhaled NO is used in adult respiratory distress syndrome, post certain cardiac surgeries and persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn to treat hypoxemia. Additionally, NO is believed to play a key role in the innate immune system and in vitro studies suggest that NO possesses anti-microbial activity not only against common bacteria, including both gram-positive and gram-negative, but also against other diverse pathogens.

About Beyond Cancer, Ltd.

Beyond Cancer, Ltd. is a development-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company utilizing ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) via a proprietary delivery platform to treat primary tumors and prevent metastatic disease. Nitric oxide at ultra-high concentrations has been reported to show anticancer properties and to potentially serve as a chemosensitizer and radiotherapy enhancer. A first-in-human study is underway in patients with solid tumors. Beyond Cancer is also conducting preclinical studies of UNO in multiple solid tumor models to inform additional treatment protocols. For more information, visit www.beyondcancer.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the potential safety and efficacy of inhaled nitric oxide and the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate, as well as its therapeutic potential in a number of indications; and the potential impact on patients and anticipated benefits associated with inhaled nitric oxide and the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate. Forward-looking statements include statements about expectations, beliefs, or intentions regarding product offerings, business, results of operations, strategies or prospects. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes” “expects,” “intends,” “looks,” “projects,” “goal,” “assumes,” “targets” and similar expressions and/or the use of future tense or conditional constructions (such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should” and the like) and by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and reflect views as of the date they are made with respect to future events and financial performance. Many factors could cause actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward-looking statements, including risks related to: Beyond Cancer, Ltd.’s ability to raise additional capital; the timing and results of future pre-clinical studies and clinical trials concerning the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate; the potential that regulatory authorities, including the FDA and comparable non-U.S. regulatory authorities, may not grant or may delay approval for the ultra-high concentration nitric oxide product candidate; the approach to discover and develop novel drugs, which is unproven and may never lead to efficacious or marketable products;; obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property utilized by products; obtaining regulatory approval for products; competition from others using similar technology and others developing products for similar uses; dependence on collaborators; and other risks, which may, in part, be identified and described in the “Risk Factors” section of Beyond Air, Inc.’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other of its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available on Beyond Air, Inc.’s website. Beyond Cancer, Ltd. and Beyond Air, Inc. undertake no obligation to update, and have no policy of updating or revising, these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

