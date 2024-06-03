Entrada Therapeutics to Present at Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Submit Release
BOSTON, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets long considered inaccessible. The Company today announced that Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL. The fireside chat will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com. A replay will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the event.

About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets long considered inaccessible. The Company’s Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of active moieties into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through this proprietary, versatile and modular approach, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, ocular, metabolic and immunological diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the treatment of people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are exon 44, 45 and 50 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered VX-670, a clinical-stage program for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact
Caileigh Dougherty
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
cdougherty@entradatx.com


