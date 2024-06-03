Enthusiast’s Luminosity Hosts Get On My Level X to Over 200,000 Unique Online Viewers

Get On My Level X reached over 200,000 unique online viewers, 60,000 concurrent viewers, and 2,500 live in-person attendees

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming and media company, today announced that its 10th anniversary edition of the Get On My Level event, hosted by Luminosity in partnership with Even Matchup Gaming, reached over 200,000 unique online viewers and peaked at over 60,000 concurrent online viewers while hosting a standing-room-only in-person crowd. The event was held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel where over 2,500 live attendees participated in three days of live entertainment and high stakes competition, featuring a variety of fighting game titles, headlined by Super Smash Bros Melee and Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and including Rivals 2, Guilty Gear: Strive, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Street Fighter 6, and Tekken 8. Event sponsors included Domino’s Pizza, Kids Help Phone, Focus Fuel, and Experience Ontario.

The event garnered tremendous engagement across its audience, with the primary Twitch stream broadcast reaching over 10.8% chat engagement and the average viewer consuming over 104 minutes of content, longer than many feature-length films. The chat engagement qualifies Get On My Level X as one of the most engaged esports event chats in 2024.





“Events like Get On My Level showcase the purest form of community, where gamers come together for the sheer love of the game rather than enormous prize pools,” commented Alex Gonzalez, SVP of Talent & Gaming at Enthusiast Gaming. “The Super Smash Bros community continues to prove itself as one of the most passionate and engaged fanbases in the world of gaming and esports, and Luminosity has established itself as a cornerstone of that community through its events like Get On My Level and the Luminosity Makes Moves series, its community staple assets like LumiRank and the Luminosity Smash YouTube channel, and its stable of top-tier Smash competitors like MkLeo and Tweek, which not only lend considerable authenticity and presence to the Luminosity brand in Smash, but provide unparalleled access to the community for sponsorships and incremental value creation.”

