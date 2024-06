FibroGen to Present at Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that Thane Wettig, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference to be held in Miami, Florida on Monday, June 10, 2024, from 10:00-10:35 AM Eastern Time. Company management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available to investors and other interested parties on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at www.fibrogen.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of novel therapies at the frontiers of cancer biology. Pamrevlumab, a fully human anti-CTGF monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZOTM) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in clinical development for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) and a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) has been accepted for review by the China Health Authority. FG-3246 (also known as FOR46), a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD46 is in development for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This program also includes the development of an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker. In addition, FibroGen has expanded its research and development portfolio to include two immuno-oncology product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contacts:

FibroGen, Inc.

Investors:

David DeLucia, CFA

Vice President of Corporate FP&A / Investor Relations

ir@fibrogen.com

Media:

Simon Miller

Commercial and External Communications

media@fibrogen.com