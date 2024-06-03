Compression Wear and Shapewear Market Projected Touch Approximately $6.95 Bn, Growing At a Rate of 7.7% From 2021-2030

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market, 2030

North America accounted for about 42% of the market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Among the distribution channel, specialty retail stores channel will exhibit a decent growth rate over the coming years.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Compression Wear and Shapewear Market by Product Type, Gender, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global compression wear & shapewear market is estimated to reach $6.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Growth of the market is driven by rise in disposable income of consumers, advancements in the fabric technology & garment designs, rise in popularity of compression wear among the geriatric population, change in lifestyles of people, and increase in demand for compression wear arising from fitness industry. However, health issues such as blood clots, breathing problem, and acid reflux caused from tightly worn compression and shapewear, restrains the market growth. Product development and innovative marketing & promotion strategies are anticipated to provide lucrative business opportunities for the players in the future.

The male users segment leads the global compression wear & shapewear market, owing to higher adoption of compression wear. Moreover, majority of men also prefer compression garments during a workout, further fueling the demand from the male consumer segment. The female consumer segment is expected to grow at a highest growth rate over the anticipated period, owing to rise in female interest for fitness and comfortable clothing and increase in participation of women in sports activities. Furthermore, companies such as Nike, Under Armour, and others have started to target the women segment with the launch of new product lines and establishment of women-specific stores.

Compression wear & shapewear are tight-fitted apparels designed specifically to keep the body in a certain posture. Increase in disposable income of customers, advancements in the fabric technology & garment designs, rise in popularity of shapewear among the geriatric population, and change in lifestyles drive the market growth of shapewear segment.

Application wise, the performance & recovery segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of $2.96 billion in 2020. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to extensive usage of compression wear to prevent injuries, improve blood circulation, and speed up recovery.

Among various distribution channels, the specialty retail stores segment held the highest revenue share of 62%, and is expected to maintain its dominance ahead as well. This segment constitutes company-owned outlets that possess extensive penetration in various geographies and sell wide product lines of compression wear and shapewear. However, the compression wear & shapewear market growth is expected through online sales channels with a high CAGR of 8.6%, owing to wide product availability on e-commerce websites and rise in Internet penetration in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The compression wear segment dominated the overall market in 2020, accounting for over 70% of the revenue, due to the widespread usage of various types of compression wear by professional athletes and lifestyle users practicing recreational exercises. Growth of this segment is driven by the vast health benefits offered by these garments, such as improved performance, body temperature maintenance, reduced muscle fatigue, and prevention of injury.

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫:

𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: With a growing emphasis on health and wellness, people are increasingly turning to compression wear for its purported benefits such as improved circulation, muscle support, and faster recovery times. Athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and individuals with active lifestyles are among the key consumers of compression wear.

𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲: Shapewear, which was traditionally associated with slimming and shaping the body, has evolved to cater to a broader range of consumers, including those seeking comfort and support rather than just a slimmer appearance. Body positivity movements have also influenced the demand for shapewear that celebrates diverse body shapes and sizes.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Advancements in fabric technology have led to the development of more comfortable and breathable compression wear and shapewear, addressing concerns such as moisture-wicking, odor control, and flexibility. Seamless construction techniques and innovative materials have enhanced the performance and aesthetics of these garments.

𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭-𝐭𝐨-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬: The proliferation of e-commerce platforms has significantly expanded the reach of compression wear and shapewear brands, enabling them to tap into global markets and target niche consumer segments more effectively. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) models have also allowed brands to establish closer relationships with customers and gather valuable feedback for product improvements.

𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: Beyond athletic performance and aesthetic purposes, compression wear is increasingly being utilized in medical and therapeutic settings to manage conditions such as lymphedema, venous insufficiency, and deep vein thrombosis. This medical segment represents a growing opportunity for manufacturers and retailers in the compression wear industry.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬:

• Nike Inc.

• Spanx Inc.

• Adidas AG

• Triumph International Corporation

• Leonisa SA

• Wacoal America Inc.

• Ann Chery

• 2XU Pty Ltd.

• Under Armour Inc.

• Jockey.

Enquire More About this Report (Ask Our Experts) @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1745

