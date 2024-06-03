Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market Rising Demand, Evolving Trends, Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

Satellite Internet Market

Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market Growth And Overview Report 2023-2032

Construction chemicals are specialized chemical compounds used in construction to enhance the performance, durability, and quality of construction materials and processes.” — David Correa

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report from Allied Market Research, the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market reached $741.1 million in 2019 and is forecasted to hit $1.09 billion by 2027, with a growth rate of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market is attributed to the increasing demand from the infrastructure and construction sectors, coupled with a rising trend towards green buildings. However, the market faces challenges due to the lack of awareness regarding concrete surface retarders. Nonetheless, the surge in construction activities in the region is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Construction chemicals, also referred to as specialty construction chemicals or construction chemical products, are specially formulated substances designed to enhance the performance, durability, and overall quality of construction materials and structures. These chemicals play a vital role in the construction industry by offering benefits such as improving concrete strength, corrosion protection, enhanced adhesion, and prolonging the lifespan of buildings and infrastructure, utilized in both residential and commercial projects.

These chemical solutions are commonly used to adhere to cement, concrete, or other materials during construction activities, enhancing concrete strength, water resistance, and rigidity while protecting against atmospheric corrosion. Various chemical materials are employed to modify hardened concrete properties, such as concrete admixtures, which decrease the quantity of cement and water, ensuring consistency during mixing, curing, and placement.

The Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market is segmented based on product and application. Product categories include concrete admixtures, waterproofing and roofing chemicals, protective coatings, adhesives and sealants, industrial flooring, asphalt additives, repair and rehabilitation, among others. The waterproofing and roofing chemicals segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, while concrete admixtures held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for approximately one-fourth of the market.

In terms of application, the market is divided into residential, industrial and commercial, and infrastructure segments. The residential segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market share and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Key players in the Saudi Arabia construction chemicals market include Ashland Inc., Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Fosroc International Ltd., Sika Ag, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others.

