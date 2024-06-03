Statistics South Africa releases Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q1 2024, 4 Jun

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the results of the Gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2024, at a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 4 June 2024 in Tshwane.

Media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Lock up: 11h00

Embargo: 11h30

Venue: Statistics South Africa building (ISIbalo House), Koch Street, Salvokop, Pretoria

GPS coordinates: -25.761743, 28.186824

For RSVP and media inquiries contact:

Felicia Sithole

Tel: 012 339 2401

Cell: 076 430 0693

E-mail: felicias@statssa.gov.za