Statistics South Africa releases Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q1 2024, 4 Jun

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the results of the Gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2024, at a media briefing to be held on Tuesday, 4 June 2024 in Tshwane. 

Media briefing will be held as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 4 June 2024
Lock up: 11h00
Embargo: 11h30
Venue: Statistics South Africa building (ISIbalo House), Koch Street, Salvokop, Pretoria
GPS coordinates: -25.761743, 28.186824

For RSVP and media inquiries contact: 

Felicia Sithole
Tel: 012 339 2401
Cell: 076 430 0693
E-mail: felicias@statssa.gov.za

