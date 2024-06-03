Berlin Barracks / Grossly Negligent Operation and DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3003616
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/3/2024 0205 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N, Mile Marker 57, Waterbury
VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, DUI
ACCUSED: Clara Griffin
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle traveling south bound in the north bound lanes of travel on Interstate 89 in the area of mile marker 57. Officers with the Berlin Police Department and Montpelier Police Department were able to locate the vehicle, a Honda Passport, still traveling south in the north bound lanes near Exit 7. The Berlin Police Department deployed spike strips and were able to get the vehicle to come to stop on the overpass of Exit 5.
The operator was identified as Clara Griffin, 21 of Waterbury, VT. Griffin was taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Griffin was later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Any witnesses to this incident are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/3/2024 1230 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N
Berlin, VT 05602
Office: 802-229-9191
Cell: 802-760-0545