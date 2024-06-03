Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Trends : Projected to Surpass USD 1.62 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market

The global intrapartum monitoring devices market growth is expected to be driven primarily by rising prevalence of premature births

The intrapartum monitoring devices market was valued at $0.82 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market”, the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market was valued at $0.82 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach billion dollars by 2031 1.6, increasing at 7 % at CAGR From 2022 to 2031 .

The study offers an assessment of the global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market, in terms of detailed feasibility forecasts of various parameters, in the market. This report helps you to identify opportunities in the market and also gives a thorough overview of the market. The report also gives comprehensive analysis of various market segments and sub-segments each to help develop marketing strategies. Investors and market participants can use the in-depth breakdown of recommendations provided in the report to help them strategize according to the highest revenue and fastest growing market segments.

In terms of product type, the internal dispensing monitoring equipment market is dominated by the monitor segment, and the segment is expected to remain dominant in the market during the forecast period overall Monitor segment contributed three-quarters of the total reproductive monitoring device revenue by 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period. is the fastest growing.

The maternity segment is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing demand for end-user based obstetric screening Furthermore, increasing number of maternity centres, increasing preterm births and growth in countries a equipment monitoring contributes to the growth of the market.

By region: North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), and Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea). , and the rest of Asia-Pacific). ), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the remaining LAMEA countries). And North America is the dominant region in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to the high spending by market players on R&D activities, increasing number of market players in the reproductive devices industry, and its increasing productivity in the region is therefore. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to have the highest CAGR during the study period, owing to higher number of hospital visits for postpartum procedures which helps accelerate the demand for postpartum monitoring devices.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐦 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cooper Companies Inc.

General Electric Company

Huntleigh Healthcare Limited

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Laborie

MedGyn Products, Inc.

Mindchild Medical, Inc.

Rocket Medical plc

Stalwart Meditech

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the intrapartum monitoring devices market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the intrapartum monitoring devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global intrapartum monitoring devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product type, the monitors segment accounted for major share of the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021.

By method, the non-invasive segment accounted for major share of the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021.

By end user, the maternity centers segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America occupied major share of the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 10% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):

