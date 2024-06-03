Submit Release
Realcoin Enters US Market

DUBAI, the United Arab Emirates, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai-based Realcoin Global Tech, a member of CT Group Vietnam, today announced its expansion into the US market.

This milestone is marked by Realcoin's participation in Consensus 2024, the world's largest blockchain conference, held in Austin, Texas. Realcoin showcases its advanced real estate tokenization solutions (RWAs - Real world assets), connects with the global blockchain and web3 community, and unveils new strategic investors.

Prominent US entrepreneurs have expressed interest, including Chad Mestler, CEO of The Helvetica Group, Robert Kopitsch, Secretary General of Blockchain for Europe, Dmytro Sosnovyk, US Branch Head at S-PRO, and Lauri Marekwia, President of Aalto Crypto Society.

Realcoin has also officially opened a representative office in Sheridan, Wyoming, which will serve as the operational and product development hub for the US market.

Furthermore, during the Blockchain Expo in early June 2024 in Silicon Valley, Realcoin will host a launch event and sale of RCT, under licenses reviewed by the SEC.

