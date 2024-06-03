China Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City Attracts Global Science and Technology Talents

SANYA, China, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Sanya, China, has been approved as a National Offshore Entrepreneurship Base for Overseas Professionals, accelerating its development as a demonstration zone for international talent innovation and entrepreneurship.

In 2019, Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Sanya launched construction. Since its launch five years ago, the City has provided comprehensive support for domestic and overseas talents, focusing on key industries such as the seed industry, deep-sea science and technology, life sciences, and the digital economy.

The City innovatively create a team of Service Specialists serving domestic and overseas talents and enterprises, nicknamed "Cheng Xiaoer". Charlotte from Belgium, the first international Cheng Xiaoer, has been working in the City for three years. She is primarily responsible for international enterprise services and investment.

"Led by the seed industry, we are gradually developing sectors like deep-sea technology, life sciences, and the digital economy. The number of international enterprises inquiring for information is increasing." Charlotte noted that the City has innovatively established an international talent workstation and the "ITCC International Talent Community", which has attracted 324 international talents. These professionals regularly exchange daily life experiences in Hainan, and this warm atmosphere has enhanced Hainan's appeal to more high-quality human resources from across the globe.

Looking ahead, Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City in Sanya plans to leverage the Hainan Free Trade Port policies to introduce a series of enterprise and talent systems. This strategy aims to encourage overseas project leaders, high-level talents, and funds to relocate to the City, further attracting international talents to start businesses and pursue employment opportunities.

