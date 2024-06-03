Animal Vaccines Market Trends 2024: Advancements in Vaccination Pushing the Industry to Surpass $ 9.09 Billion by 2030

Animal Vaccines Market 2030

“Animal Vaccines Market by Product and Animal Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Animal Vaccines Market by Product and Animal Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Nowadays, farmers are emphasizing maintaining good health of animals. However, keeping healthy animals requires a good herd health management plan. All animals have various defense mechanisms to prevent or deal with infections. Nutrition, age, and management practices for animals directly affect these defense mechanisms. Furthermore, stress due to heat, weaning, malnutrition, infection, transport, and other factors can also impact the immune systems of animals.

Along with this, vaccination protocol also acts as an important component of any herd health plan. There are several vaccine options for common livestock, however, few vaccines are designed explicitly for small ruminants or exotic livestock such as deer.

𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐝 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡

Vaccines may contain either living or non-living organisms or purified antigens from these organisms. The immune system processes these antigens and presents them to either T or B cells. Vaccines containing living organisms tend to trigger the best protective responses. Nonliving vaccines contain killed organisms may be less immunogenetic than living ones as they are unable to grow and spread in the host. Here are some popular types of animal vaccines that are popularly used for maintaining animal health:

𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬: These vaccines are made by identifying, isolating, and purifying the critical protective antigens. These can then be administered in a vaccine by themselves. For example, purified tetanus toxin, inactivated by treatment with formalin, is used for vaccination against tetanus. Similarly, the attachment pili of enteropathogenic Escherichia coli can be purified and incorporated into vaccines. Anti-pilus antibodies protect animals by preventing bacterial attachment to the intestinal wall.

𝐃𝐍𝐀 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬: These vaccines are developed to boost the immunity of animals. They are developed by inducing DNA encoding viral antigens. This DNA is first inserted into a bacterial plasmid, a piece of circular DNA that acts as a vector. When the genetically engineered plasmid is injected, it is then taken up by host cells. Once, within the cell nucleus, the DNA is transcribed, mRNAs are translated to produce the vaccine protein. The transfected host cells thus express the vaccine protein in association with major histocompatibility complex class I molecules. This further stimulates an immune response involving the development of not only neutralizing antibodies but also cytotoxic T cells.

𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬: The use of live organisms in vaccines presents many advantages. They are usually more effective than inactivated vaccines in triggering cell-mediated immune responses. However, their use presents potential hazards. This increases the need for minimizing the virulence of a live organism used for vaccination. Attenuated vaccines contain weakened forms of the disease-causing organisms. They closely mimic natural infection, stimulating a strong and long-lasting immune response. The vaccine for canine distemper virus is one of the notable examples of attenuated vaccines.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭?

As similar to humans, vaccines in animals work by stimulating the immune system to recognize and fight off specific pathogens. By vaccinating animals against infectious diseases, farmers can significantly reduce the spread of illness within populations. Moreover, vaccinations also help to protect animals suffering from various diseases. They play a major role in livestock farming, where disease outbreaks can lead to significant economic losses and animal suffering. On the other hand, vaccinating farm animals not only protects their health but also ensures the safety of the food products derived from them. By preventing diseases such as brucellosis, salmonellosis, and foot-and-mouth disease, vaccines help maintain the safety and quality of meat, dairy, and other animal products consumed by humans. Additionally, there exists risks of disease transmission from animals to humans. Proper vaccination help reduce the risk of transmission to humans, thereby protecting public health.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧

To stay ahead in the competitive landscape, several leading players in the animal vaccines industry have made alliances such as mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in February 2024, Merck Animal Health, a leading provider of innovative veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines, services and technologies to prevent, treat and control animal diseases signed an agreement to acquire the aqua business of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated., an American pharmaceutical company which produces medicines and vaccinations for pets and livestock. This acquisition would help broaden Merck Animal Health’s aqua portfolio with products such as CLYNAV®, a new generation DNA-based vaccine that protects Atlantic salmon against pancreas disease, and IMVIXA®, an anti-parasitic sea lice treatment. Along with these products, DNA-based vaccine technology has the potential to accelerate the development of novel vaccines to address the unmet needs of the aqua industry.

Similarly, in April 2024, Virbac, a renowned provider of veterinary products acquired Sasaeah, a leading health player in Japan. This acquisition would help Virbac expand its portfolio veterinary products targeting both farm animals and companion animals with the help of Sasaeah’s manufacturing sites, strengthening the company's foothold in Japan.

To conclude, the growing trend of producing vaccines by recombinant DNA technology is expected to boost the growth of the domain in the coming years. Moreover, the increase in demand for animal-based foods and the surge in disposable incomes among individuals across the globe is predicted to create immense growth opportunities for the sector in the future.

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Animal vaccines play a crucial role in maintaining herd health, safeguarding food safety, and protecting public health. Subunit, DNA plasmids, and attenuated vaccines are widely used for enhancing the immunity and resistance of pathogens among individuals.

