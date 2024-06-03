Freight Trucking Market is set to surge, with a projected CAGR of 5.1% - 2031

freight trucking market

The report segments the global freight trucking market on the basis of truck type, cargo type, end-user, and region.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐,𝟕𝟑𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒,𝟒𝟓𝟕.𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

The growth of the global freight trucking market is propelling, due to increase in use of telematics in automotive sector, expansion of e-commerce industry globally, and rise in urbanization. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs are hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, development of self-driving trucks is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., Landstar System, Inc., FedEx Corporation, Saia, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., Yellow Roadway Corporation, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., A.P. Moller - Maersk, Estes Express Lines, Deutsche Post AG, Schneider National, Inc.

Based on truck type, the refrigerated truck segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the dry van & box truck segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global freight trucking market in 2021. The growth of the market in Asia-Pacific is majorly attributed to the booming e-commerce industry in emerging economies in the region. High government support for development of logistics infrastructure in the region is boosting the market growth. China has the largest logistics industry in the region due to the presence of huge population base in the country and large manufacturing base. In addition, expansion of the e-commerce industry throughout Asia-Pacific region is expected to propel the growth of Freight Trucking Market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. However, the others segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global freight trucking market size is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The report analyzes these key players in the global freight trucking market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By truck type, the refrigerated truck segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By cargo type, the temperature controlled goods segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-user, the retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

