Dr. Omari's New Book 'Insuring Tomorrow: Exploring Takaful Insurance in Qatar's Fintech Landscape'

May 23, 2024
Renowned financial expert Dr. Raed El Omari is poised to release his latest book, "Insuring
Tomorrow: Exploring Takaful Insurance In Qatar’s Fintech Landscape” as this study book emphasizes to investigate, Takaful insurance has emerged as the bridge between the traditional Islamic finance industry and the new and expanding field of FinTech in Jordan.
In the case of “Insuring Tomorrow,” the book delves into a systematic discussion of how the principles of Islamic finance have a net effect of contributing to the enhancement of FinTech within the context of Jordan. Sustaining this process, Dr. El Omari provides a comprehensive and structured account of Takaful insurance in the context of the shift of insurance as a part of the FinTech developments in the country. This book written by one of the best Jordanian business experts should come in handy as a useful read for different actors to learn how these industries come together in supporting financial accessibility while being sufficiently ethical.
Insuring Tomorrow: Exploring Takaful Insurance in Qatar's Fintech Landscape
The particular kind of research in this scientific publication includes a deep literary and professional analysis made by Dr. El Omari to reveal the prospects of Takaful insurance in the context of Jordan. From the analysis, it can be concluded that through the use of FinTech, the Takaful sector is not only responding to concerns of operational productivity but also exploring other prospects that are 100% Sharia compliant. It provides insight into how this integration is being practically implemented by highlighting several ideas including new methods of risk management, and how customers are being managed and engaged to change the face of the financial horizon.
As Jordan pursues the FinTech industry, Islamic finance must be intertwined with advanced technology that is feasible integration of both said Dr. Raed El Omari ‘Insuring Tomorrow’ gives a clear guideline on how change must occur in the industry for it to grow but not lose ideas of Takaful insurance.
To gain a deep understanding of the future of Islamic finance and its intersection with FinTech, "Insuring Tomorrow: It provides valuable insight into the concept of Takaful Insurance within the selected country and Fintech arena. The book should be officially released online through Amazon on its official release; therefore, it will be available for sale as of June 15, 2024. To obtain more information, and to order your copy today, visit us at our website.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Such an author and Jordanian business leader Dr. Raed El Omari can indeed be considered a distinguished expert in the field of Islamic finance and FinTech as he has been active in this field since the beginning of the modern development of this industry and has accumulated over twenty years of experience in it. He holds a Ph.D. in Financial Economics and author of so many articles about the financial discipline. Dr. El Omari has always been good at solving tricky financial questions and suggesting ways that are quite easy to understand. He is well-accepted in society and is mostly referred to, by professionals and scholars.
