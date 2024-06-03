Keynote Speech by Chinese Ambassador to Cyprus Liu Yantao At the Workshop on Mirror of Culture: A Unique Way to Understanding The China-Cyprus Strategic Partnership and China’s Foreign Policy

On 28 May 2024, H.E. Liu Yantao, Ambassador of China to Cyprus, attended and addressed the Workshop on Mirror of Culture: A Unique Way to Understanding the China-Cyprus Strategic Partnership and China’s Foreign Policy. The following is the full text of Ambassador Liu’s keynote speech:

Friends from the Academia and Media,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Kalispera! It gives me great pleasure to meet you here and discuss the special column Mirror of Culture and the profound meaning behind it. First, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Cyprus, I would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the co-organizer of this event, the Cyprus Center for European and International Affairs of the University of Nicosia, and our partner for the Mirror of Culture, Cyprus Mail. I also want to express warm welcome to all friends from the academia and media who are present today.

President Xi Jinping points out that great civilizations enjoy similarity, mutual understanding, and more importantly, affinity between each other. Both China and Cyprus, as ancient civilizations, boast a long history and splendid culture. It is fair to say that similarity, mutual understanding and affinity between civilizations are the defining feature of the China-Cyprus strategic partnership.

Last year, our embassy and Cyprus Mail jointly set up the special column, Mirror of Culture. By comparing the unique cultural traditions of China and Cyprus from different angles, we endeavor to find the similarities between our cultures, and on such basis, explore the deep bonds between our peoples. More than 10 editions have been published under this column, which have drawn wide attention. In my view, there are four common features between Chinese and Cypriot cultures.

First, continuity. Ancient Chinese and Greek philosophers in the Axis Age formed their thinking, values and cultural traditions, which are still highly relevant today. For example, in China, the political pursuit of great unity, the people-centered governance approach, and the emphasis on morality and justice have been passed down from generation to generation. Meanwhile, the spirit of democracy, freedom and humanism of ancient Greece are important tenets of contemporary Western civilization.

Second, innovation. Both Chinese and Cypriot people are adapting to the changing times while keeping their traditions. For example, there is a story in the Mirror of Culture titled “Breathing new life into ethnic fashion”. Chinese designers have put new fashion elements into traditional Chinese dress, receiving international recognition. And the Fashion Heritage Network Cyprus (FHNC) has re-introduced traditional garments, techniques, and materials but with a modern and innovative twist, while also engaging the younger generation.

Third, inclusiveness. Both China and Cyprus embrace multiculturalism. For example, there is another story in the Mirror of Culture titled “Melting Pots of Culture”. Kizil caves, a Buddhist grotto in China’s Xinjiang, represent the cultural heritage of Ghandara art and witness the integration of Chinese, Greek and Indian cultural features. Meanwhile, the mixture of civilizations has affected all aspects of Cyprus life: religion, cuisine, clothing, and language. The arches here are called the Cyprus arch, a mix between Gothic and Byzantine arches.

Fourth, peaceful nature. Both Chinese and Cypriot people love peace. The Chinese believe that peace is precious and that taking a step back, one may have a broader space. Meanwhile, the Goddess of Peace Eirene in Greek Mythology is widely respected, and the olive tree which symbolizes peace is everywhere in Cyprus. In addition, the shipwrecks in the South China Sea and Mazotos off the coast of Cyprus shed light on trade routes of history, reflecting the two countries’ shared commitment to achieving peace and prosperity through foreign trade.

Friends,

As an ancient Chinese scholar once observed, “Only with deep roots can a tree yield rich fruit; only filled with oil can a lamp burn brightly.” In fact, China’s foreign policy is deeply rooted in the 5000-year-long civilization. Dr. Henry Kissinger wrote that “China is singular. No other country can claim so long a continuous civilization, or such an intimate link to its ancient past and classical principles of strategy and statesmanship.” Today, the overall objective of our major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics is to build a community with a shared future for mankind, which reflects the Chinese people’s unique outlook on morality, society, the world and the universe.

First, with an outlook on morality that puts justice before interests, we are committed to upholding international fairness and justice. The debate over justice and interests is the central topic in China’s traditional ethics. Some in the West may tend to put their own interests first and believe that there are no permanent friends, only permanent interests. But the Chinese approach this issue in a different way. Confucius said that a man of virtue observes what is morally right, while a petty man only goes after personal gains.

Today, in our foreign policy, we uphold common interests while putting justice first. Specifically, we resolutely safeguard the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law. On major international issues such as the Ukraine conflict and the Palestine-Israel conflict, we stand on the right side of history and the side of human progress. We are committed to equality and mutual respect between nations, big or small, which can be seen in the China-Cyprus relationship. In addition, we honor our commitments and hope to see less wheeling-and-dealing and more mutual respect and trust in international relations.

Second, with an outlook on society that advocates harmony without uniformity, we are committed to promoting exchanges and mutual learning among countries. In the 5,000-year-long civilization, the Chinese nation has an enduring pursuit of peace, good-neighborliness and harmony. We value friendship and believe that one should not do unto others what he does not want others to do unto him.

Last year, President Xi Jinping put forward the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), which advocates equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness between civilizations. In international affairs, we are opposed to using values as a political tool for confrontation, or chanting the narratives of “democracy vs. autocracy”, as this would only turn back the wheel of history and bring the world back to the Cold War.

Importantly, democracy is the common value of humanity and the right of all people around the world, not a privilege reserved for a few. China’s whole-process people’s democracy integrates all elements of democracy, process and outcome, procedural and substantive, direct and indirect, as well as people’s democracy and state will. It is a form of democracy that best fits China’s history, culture and national conditions.

Third, with an outlook on the world that values peace among all nations, we are committed to advancing peaceful development in the world. Even during the heyday of the Chinese nation, we did not colonize neighboring countries or practice cultural hegemony. Over 600 years ago, a famous Chinese navigator called Zheng He led a fleet, at that time the strongest in the world, for seven overseas expeditions. He visited over 30 countries and regions and left many stories of friendly interactions with local people.

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, we have firmly followed a path of peaceful development. We have never provoked any war or taken one inch of land from other countries.

Seventy years ago, China and other countries jointly put forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, which has become a basic norm governing international relations and a fundamental principle of international law.

Today, China calls for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. We reject protectionism, decoupling, severing supply chains, or building “small yard, high fence”.

In addition, under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which was adopted over 10 years ago, we have continued to strengthen policy, infrastructure, trade, financial, and people-to-people connectivity with partner countries. The BRI has now become a very popular international public good and cooperation platform.

Fourth, with an outlook on the universe that calls for harmony between the heaven and humanity, we are committed to advancing sustainable development. We Chinese believe that humanity and all other creatures under heaven form a community of life, and inter-dependence among them is crucial to the balance of the entire eco-system. Today, China pursues a modernization path that features harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, and aims to build a clean and beautiful world.

Specifically, China leads the world in afforested areas and renewable energy development. The production and sales of China’s new energy vehicles account for over 60% of the world total. This is not “over-capacity”, but helps address the shortage of global green capacity and makes important contribution to green development of the world.

China has also taken an active part in global climate governance. We have made the solemn pledge of achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality to the world, and committed ourselves to moving from carbon peak to neutrality in just 30 years, much faster than some advanced economies. This demonstrates China’s sense of responsibility as a major country.

Friends,

Cultural exchanges and mutual learning bring nations together. Recent years have witnessed blooming cultural and people-to-people interactions between China and Cyprus. For example, the second Confucius Institute in Cyprus has been set up at the Cyprus University of Technology, the Center on China Studies has been established at the European University Cyprus, the Department of Antiquities of Cyprus has joined the International Alliance of Museums of the Silk Road, and the Theater of Ayia Napa has joined the Silk Road International League of Theaters. Moreover, we have also organized influential events, such as the China-Cyprus Youth Forum, the Nicosia Book Fest with China as the Country of Honor, and the Collection of China-Cyprus Friendship Stories, which have further enhanced the friendship between our peoples.

Going forward, we are ready to work with Cyprus to implement the GCI. It is important to jointly advocate respect for the diversity of world civilizations, promote the common values of humanity, build on the cultural heritage and break new ground, and enhance international cultural and people-to-people exchanges. For China and Cyprus, let’s work together toward the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind! Thank you.