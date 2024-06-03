PHILIPPINES, June 3 - Press Release

June 3, 2024 Gatchalian encourages investors to bankroll microgrid development in PH Senator Win Gatchalian encouraged investors to provide capital for the development of microgrids in the country, especially in off-grid areas, to help achieve full electrification. "Electrification is usually followed by economic development and the government in partnership with the private sector should aim to provide power for unserved and underserved areas in Mindanao," said Gatchalian, the principal author of the Microgrid Systems Act, which aims to promote the use of microgrid systems for rural electrification in the country. According to him, Mindanao consistently has the lowest electrification rate among the major grids, with only 80.25% as of 2023. Electric cooperatives in Mindanao, which cover 84% of total households in the region, only have a corresponding electrification rate of 78.98%. By comparison, the electrification rate in Luzon as of 2023 is at 97.54% while the rate in Visayas is at 92.36%. Overall, the Philippines has a total electrification rate of 92.75%. Gatchalian noted that the state-run National Power Corp. and the Maharlika Consortium recently teamed up for the provision of microgrids in Cebu, Quezon, and Palawan provinces. The contract signed with Maharlika Consortium covers 8 unserved areas in these 3 provinces. "We are encouraged to see investors taking an interest in the development of microgrids in Luzon and Visayas. We hope to see the same level of interest for the establishment of microgrids in Mindanao," Gatchalian said. According to him, microgrid service providers do not need a congressional franchise to operate. Also, unserved or underserved areas, as declared by the Department of Energy (DOE), shall be deemed waived by the distribution utility involved of its obligation to provide distribution services and connections to end users and supply electricity to the area concerned. Such areas are also given priority for low-cost, indigenous, renewable, and environment-friendly sources of energy, Gatchalian said. Gatchalian hinikayat ang pamumuhunan para sa pagbuo ng microgrid sa bansa Hinikayat ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga mamumuhunan na maglaan ng kapital para sa pagpapaunlad ng microgrids sa bansa, lalo na sa mga off-grid areas, upang makatulong na makamit ang ganap na electrification. "Ang elektripikasyon ay kadalasang sinusundan ng pag-unlad ng ekonomiya at ang gobyerno ay dapat makipagtulungan sa pribadong sektor para makapagbigay ng kuryente sa mga lugar na hindi naseserbisyuhan sa Mindanao," sabi ni Gatchalian, ang punong may-akda ng Microgrid Systems Act, na naglalayong isulong ang paggamit ng microgrid systems para sa rural electrification sa bansa. Ayon sa kanya, ang Mindanao ay patuloy na may pinakamababang electrification rate sa mga major grids, na nasa 80.25% noong 2023. Ang mga electric cooperatives sa Mindanao, na sumasaklaw sa 84% ng kabuuang kabahayan sa rehiyon, ay mayroon lamang katumbas na electrification rate na 78.98%. Kung ikukumpara, ang electrification rate sa Luzon noong 2023 ay nasa 97.54% habang ang rate sa Visayas ay nasa 92.36%. Sa pangkalahatan, ang Pilipinas ay may kabuuang electrification rate na 92.75%. Nabanggit ni Gatchalian na ang National Power Corp. at ang Maharlika Consortium ay nagsanib pwersa kamakailan lang para sa probisyon ng mga microgrid sa mga lalawigan ng Cebu, Quezon, at Palawan. Ang kontratang nilagdaan sa Maharlika Consortium ay sumasaklaw sa walong unserved areas sa tatlong probinsyang nabanggit. "Tayo ay nagagalak na makita ang mga mamumuhunan na may interes sa pagpapaunlad ng microgrids sa Luzon at Visayas. Umaasa tayo na makita ang parehong antas ng interes para sa pagtatatag ng microgrids sa Mindanao," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ayon sa senador, hindi kailangan ng mga microgrid service provider ng congressional franchise para makapag-operate. Ang mga nasabing lugar ay binibigyan din ng priyoridad para sa mura, renewable, at environment-friendly na pinagkukunan ng enerhiya, sabi ni Gatchalian.